Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses in their previous outings. The last time the two teams met, the Wizards emerged victorious 105-100 on the night.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points for the Wizards to lead them to victory. They have been terrific since then. But in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Wizards succumbed to a 103-109 loss. The franchise will hope to bounce back, and get another positive result against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' disappointing season continued, as they suffered a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Kal-Anthony Towns scored 28 points, starring in the Timberwolves' 110-96 win on the night. The Pelicans now have just one win in their last five games, and will hope to put up a big performance against the Wizards.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have been one of the best teams this season. They are 11-6 on the season to sit fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The addition of players like Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell - Pope has bolstered the roster. These players have played a key role in the team's success this season.

Having pulled off victories against some tough teams, the Wizards look like a team that could make a lot of noise in the playoffs. After losing against the Hornets, the Wizards will look to get back to winning ways by putting up an incredible performance against the struggling Pelicans on Wednesday.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has proven to be one of the best scorers in the league in the last few years. He is currently averaging 23.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 6.1 APG through 14 games.

The 28-year-old has been clinical in the past few games. He will hope to put up another special performance when he takes the floor against the Pelicans.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie; G - Bradley Beal; F - Kentavious Caldwell- Pope; F - Kyle Kuzma; C - Daniel Gafford.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have not had the greatest of starts this season. They hold a 3-16 record and sit 14th in the Western Conference.

Their poor start could be attributed to the fact that the team has been playing without star forward Zion Williamson since the preseason. With no updates on his return, the Pels' campaign could go further downhill if they don't find a solution soon.

They will hope to keep all their disappointments aside and put on a great showing when they take the floor against the mighty Wizards at home.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards

Jonas Valanciunas has been one of the best centers in the league this season. Despite the Pelicans failing to pull out wins, Valanciunas has been consistent with his performances.

He is currently averaging 19.1 PPG and 12.5 RPG on 50.9% shooting from the field. The 29-year-old will hope to put up another big performance when he takes the floor against the Wizards, and guide the Pelicans to their fourth victory this season.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Tomas Satoransky; G - Garrett Temple; F - Josh Hart; F - Brandon Ingram; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Wizards vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have one of the most talented rosters in the league. They have been successful in delivering some terrific performances, and will look to continue doing the same as the season progresses.

Considering the way both teams have played so far, the Wizards look like the likely winners of this game.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Pelicans game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Wizards vs Pelicans game will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports New Orleans.

