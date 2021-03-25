Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - March 25

The New York Knicks won the first of their NBA double-headers against the Washington Wizards last time around, and will be looking for a repeat. Julius Randle produced a massive 37-point performance as the Washington Wizards continued their recent slump in form. The Wizards have been unlucky with injuries in the 2020-21 NBA season and have relied on their All-Star guard pairing of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

The Washington Wizards have had some good offensive performances but do not have a good supporting cast. Their defensive issues have been exploited by teams all season, even during the games that they have ended up winning. Their fixtures have eased up and they need a quick change in fortunes if they are to make anything out of their season.

How to watch the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks game?

Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern Time); 5:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

TV Channel: MSG, NBC Sports Washington.

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

Russell Westrbrook and Bradley Beal are both fir for the Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards: Team news

Advertisement

Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant are the two long-term absentees for the Washington Wizards. Bryant is scheduled for surgery, which is expected to see him out until the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Ish Smith is expected to return after around two months because of a right quadriceps injury that he is currently dealing with.

Davis Bertans has a calf strain and he is also confirmed to be out for the next few weeks.

Injured: Ish Smith, Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

JULIUS RANDLE IS CASHING FROM 3PT LAND 🔥🔥



He's got 35 PTS and has hit 7 3PTs before the 4Q pic.twitter.com/zl7W6y76DS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2021

New York Knicks: Team news

The New York Knicks are in comprehensively better shape injury-wise. Derrick Rose is still unavailable, while Austin Rivers is set to return after the match against the Washington Wizards.

Injured: Austin Rivers, Derrick Rose

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None