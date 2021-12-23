Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will head to Madison Square Garden for an Eastern Conference game against the New York Knicks on Thursday, December 23.

Washington come into the game after a stunning win against the fancied Utah Jazz. It was a much-needed positive result for the Wizards, who have had a difficult few weeks. Bradley Beal scored 37 points in the win and led the way from the front against the Jazz. He will be keen to repeat his exploits when he takes the floor at the iconic Garden on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Knicks also registered a win over the Detroit Pistons. The team was solid on defense and held their opponents to 36.2% shooting from the field. Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Kemba Walker combined to score 64 points to lead the Knicks offense to a win. They will be hoping to repeat their strong showing and grab another win at home.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered the Health and Safety Protocols and will be out indefinitely. Thomas Bryant will also be out as he recovers from an ACL injury. Rui Hachimura's status has been updated to questionable as he prepares to make his return to the lineup.

The Wizards' two-way players, Joel Ayayi, Isaiah Todd and Cassius Winston, have also been ruled out due to G-League assignments.

Player Name Status Reason Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Out Health and Safety Protocols Thomas Bryant Out ACL Injury Rui Hachimura Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning Isaiah Todd Out G - League Cassius Winston Out G - Legaue Joel Ayayi Out G - League

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks have listed several of their players out of the game. RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox II, Miles McBride and Nerlens Noel will all be out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Derrick Rose has successfully undergone surgery on his ankle. He will be out for at least eight weeks.

Player Name Status Reason RJ Barrett Out Health and Safety Protocols Immanuel Quickley Out Health and Safety Protocols Kevin Knox II Out Health and Safety Protocols Quentin Grimes Out Health and Safety Protocols Miles McBride Out Health and Safety Protocols Nerlens Noel Out Health and Safety Protocols Derrick Rose Out Ankle Surgery

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Scenes from the Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns game

The Washington Wizards have been very consistent with their lineup this season. However, due to injuries, coach Wes Unseld Jr. will have to make a few adjustments. In the game against the Knicks, the Wizards will likely start Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal in the backcourt. Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma will share the frontcourt while Daniel Gafford continues at center for Washington.

New York Knicks

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons challenges Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks at the rim

The New York Knicks made a few changes to their lineup after their recent run of poor results. Just as the new starting 5 was building chemistry, the team was hit with the COVID bug.

For the matchup against the Wizards, the Knicks will most likely continue with the backcourt of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Alec Burks and Julius Randle will start in the frontcourt while Mitchell Robinson starts at center for the Knicks.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie, Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal, Small Forward - Deni Avdija, Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Center - Daniel Gafford

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker, Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier, Small Forward - Alec Burks, Power Forward - Julius Randle, Center - Mitchell Robinson

