Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a blowout 131-113 loss on Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will seek revenge when they suit up against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

It was an ugly outing for the Washington Wizards, as they shot only nine of 23 from downtown and turned the ball over 16 times. Adding insult to injury, the usually reliable backcourt pairing of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook were only able to combine for 36 points on the night.

Having won only once in eight matchups since the All-Star break, coach Scott Brooks will looking for a much-improved performance to overcome the impressive New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks, back at 0.500 on the season, will hope to keep pace with the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets in a tightly-packed Eastern Conference.

Tuesday's victory took them one win above last year's tally with 30 games to go, showing how far Tom Thibodeau has brought this young side. They are one of the top five defenses in the league this season and have won 13 of 22 matchups at home - which is better than the three sides above them.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook has been electric for the Washington Wizards recently.

The Washington Wizards lost a double-digit scorer off the bench in Davis Bertans last week, with the forward's MRI scan revealing a calf sprain that has sidelined him for about a fortnight.

Other than Bertans, the Washington Wizards have no long-term absentees ahead of their game on Wednesday.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley

New York Knicks were given a scare on Sunday when the returning Mitchell Robinson hobbled off in the fourth quarter after appearing to twist his ankle.

Robinson had recently come back into the side after 15 games out with a broken hand. But he was able to overcome any soreness in his ankle, racking up 16 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, Derrick Rose has returned to the New York Knicks roster following a lengthy lay-off after contracting COVID-19. However, it is unknown when the veteran guard will be able to take the floor again as he remains a doubt for this matchup.

Austin Rivers is also expected to miss out again, with recent rumors suggesting that the New York Knicks could buy out the guard prior to the NBA trade deadline.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are expected to remain unchanged from the side that started their last five matches. The Wizards, however, desperately need help from their roster, as they cannot be overreliant on the All-Star quality of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has been dominating proceedings since the midseason break and is averaging close to a triple-double. Meanwhile, it has been difficult for the Wizards to rely on those further down the pecking order for shotmaking, with another turnover of talent expected in the summer.

New York Knicks

With Mitchell Robinson playing 31 minutes against the Washington Wizards this week, the 22-year old could return to the New York Knicks starting lineup for this game.

In fact, the Knicks bench was in fine form on Tuesday, producing their best offensive output since February, with guards Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks providing 34 points.

Elsewhere across the lineup, Thibodeau has remained consistent in choosing stars Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, with the latter pair dominating the Knicks' offensive flow.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Garrison Mathews | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.