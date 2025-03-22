Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 22, 2025

The Washington Wizards get their final shot at the New York Knicks on Saturday. Washington, 0-3 against New York this season, hopes to break through in the fourth meeting. The Wizards will try to get the job done on short rest and without multiple key players.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will try to snap out of a slump when they host the Wizards. The team returns home to Madison Square Garden after back-to-back lopsided losses to the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks remain without Jalen Brunson, but Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are available.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

MSG will host the final meeting between the Wizards and the Knicks. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+800) vs. Knicks (-1300)

Odds: Wizards (+15.0) vs. Knicks (-15.0)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o223.0 -110) vs. Knicks (u223.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks preview

Who will step up for the hobbled Washington Wizards is the biggest question the team needs an answer to against the Knicks. Rookie Alex Sarr has been carrying the team but has not had enough support. Khris Middleton, who could be held out for the second night of a back-to-back set, Jordan Poole and Kyshawn George have been very inconsistent.

The Wizards could get swept if only one or two play well against the Knicks.

In the New York Knicks’ three wins against the Wizards, they won the rebounding, turnover and points off turnover battles. Even without Jalen Brunson, the healthy Knicks players are capable of sustaining their dominance in those areas.

Josh Hart called out himself and the Knicks on Thursday for lack of effort during their slump. They can’t afford another lackluster outing against an injury-riddled team playing on back-to-back nights.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups

Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington | SG: Kyshawn George | SG: Jordan Poole | PF: Justin Champagnie | C: Alex Sarr

Knicks

PG: Miles McBride | SG: Josh Hart | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks betting tips

Josh Hart called the Knicks’ losses to the Hornets and Spurs “embarrassing” and put the onus on himself to play better. Against the Washington Wizards ranked 28th in defensive rating, expect Hart to be more aggressive on offense. The do-it-all guard could blow by his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.2 points per game in March and 25.8 PPG in his last five games. Without Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks has made him their No. 1 option on offense. KAT will be a mismatch regardless of who defends him on Saturday.

Still, the All-Star center is dealing with a hand injury that seems to be getting worse as the season goes on. Towns might not hit the over in his 28.5 (O/U) points prop.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks prediction

The Wizards will visit the Knicks less than 24 hours from a 120-105 defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic. Washington, hobbled with injuries, faces a team raring to snap out of a losing slump. The Knicks will likely sweep the season series and eke past the -15.0 spread.

