Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will lock horns with the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 23.

Coming into the game, the Wizards secured a stunning win over the Utah Jazz. Bradley Beal was the man on fire there, as he racked up 37 points on 54.2 % shooting from the field. After the game, the Wizards had their fixture against the Brooklyn Nets postponed. Having gotten enough time to recover, they will be hoping to fire on all cylinders when they take the floor against the Knicks in the Garden.

Meanwhile, New York, who have been out of luck lately, got a much needed boost as they grabbed an easy win against the Detroit Pistons. Evan Fournier and Julius Randle combined for 43 points and led the way for the Knicks. They will be hoping to carry the momentum from this win into their fixture against the Wizards at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks |NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, December 23, 8:30 PM ET [Friday, December 24, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Washington Wizards Preview

Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns

The Washington Wizards started the season in blistering fashion but have somehow lost their way in the middle. At one point they were the top team in the East. However, as the season progressed the team kept suffering blows, which eventually saw them slide down to the sixth spot.

Considering the quality of the players on the roster, these are not things to worry about. Last season, the franchise faced an even tougher roadblock but managed to make their way into the playoffs. The game against the Knicks is going to be an interesting one to watch, as both teams are going through similar runs. A win in this game would be a great boost for the Wizards as they prepare for a tough round of Eastern Conference fixtures ahead.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the most explosive scorers in the league. But he is not having his best season scoring-wise. However, with the players around him, the 28-year-old doesn't need to produce a huge chunk of scoring every night, which eases the pressure off him. He goes into the game against the Knicks, on the back of a big performance against the Jazz. The franchise would want him to repeat those heroics when they face the Knicks on Thursday.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie, G - Bradley Beal, F - Deni Avdija, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

New York Knicks Preview

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are a team that held a lot of promise coming into the season after signing some stars to their team. However, the Knicks have once again failed to live up to the hype after starting the season well. There have been a lot of internal problems with the team and despite changing the starting lineup things have not seemed to work for them.

A game against the Wizards is always tough and given the recent form of the Knicks, things may go haywire for them. However, since the game is being played at the Garden, the team will get support from the home fans, which will boost their morale and help them put on a good performance on Thursday.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has come under a lot of media scrutiny for the Knicks' recent dip in form. His numbers don't suggest that he is having a bad year. However, after his performance last year, the bar has been set high for Randle. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG and 5.2 APG through the 31 games he has played. With the team in desperate need of a win, Randle will be hoping to put on a great showing for the Knicks when they take the floor against the Wizards at home.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Having fun here at The Garden. Having fun here at The Garden. https://t.co/Cb9zD63E64

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - Alec Burks, F - Julius Randle, C - Nerlens Noel

Wizards vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks is going to be a thrilling match. Both teams are facing a similar situation with their form and are in desperate need of a win. However, the Wizards are a team that looks the favourites to pull out a win this time around, as they have a certified scorer in Bradley Beal, who is all set to produce a big performance.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Knicks game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Wizards and the Knicks will be locally telecast on MSG Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington.

Edited by David Nyland