Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will take on the New York Knicks in a tantalizing NBA preseason 2021-22 game at Madison Square Garden on Friday (October 15).

The Knicks are coming off a 108-100 win over the Detroit Pistons, while the Wizards lost their last preseason game 108-113 to the Toronto Raptors.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, October 15th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, October 16th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York.

Washington Wizards Preview

Despite the loss against the 2019 NBA champions Toronto Raptors, the Washington Wizards had various positives to take away from the game. LA Lakers import Kyle Kuzma put up a 24-point, seven-rebound game, while Montrezl Harrell registered 17 points in just 21 minutes of action.

The Wizards shot 39.5% from behind the three-point arc, but head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will be irked by the turnovers his team committed (15). Point guard play has also suffered since Russell Westbrook departed for the LA Lakers, and Unseld Jr. will be hoping Bradley Beal takes on more playmaking responsibility in the upcoming season.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma during the Washington Wizards' Media Day.

Small forward Kyle Kuzma has looked lively in his stint so far with the Washington Wizards, displaying various facets of his game. He was used in a completely off-the-ball role with the LA Lakers in the last two seasons but is expected to get more touches on the ball in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Kuzma's strengths lie in his shooting and on-the-ball defense, and the Wizards can nurture him into an all-around wing if they want to. He is expected to be a major threat on Friday night against the New York Knicks.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G – Spencer Dinwiddie | G – Bradley Beal | F – Corey Kispert | F – Kyle Kuzma | C – Daniel Gafford.

New York Knicks Preview

Julius Randle made his return to the New York Knicks' starting lineup in style, dropping 29 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists against the Detroit Pistons. Veteran big Taj Gibson also turned back the years, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Knicks were one of the best three-point shooting teams last season, and that trend has continued. They made 39% of their attempts from downtown against the Pistons.

The New York Knicks are expected to do well in the upcoming seasons after recruiting heavily this summer, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett #9 in action for the New York Knicks.

Canadian prodigy and Steven Nash's godson, RJ Barrett, didn't have the best start to his NBA career as he struggled with the pace of the game and the physicality of the league in his rookie season. However, he has improved significantly since Tom Thibodeau took over the New York Knicks, and has blossomed into a well-rounded player.

Barrett scored 12 points, grabbed seven boards and dished out six assists in his last game, and his head coach will hope he continues the good work against the Washington Wizards.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Derrick Rose | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Taj Gibson.

Wizards vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are one of the best defensive teams in the league at the moment, and they can more than hold their own on offense now. Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker's addition has made them a competent side on both ends of the floor, and it is hard to imagine the Washington Wizards getting past them on Friday evening.

The Knicks should be able to take care of business against the Wizards.

Also Read

Where to Watch Wizards vs Knicks

Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports Washington and MSG Network. Fans can also catch online action with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra