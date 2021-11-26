Washington Wizards vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will host the Washington Wizards at the Paycom Center on November 26th.
The Washington Wizards will head into this game on the back of a 102-127 blowout loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. With this loss, they find themselves in fourth spot in the Eastern Conference table.
The OKC Thunder will head into this game on the back of a 104-110 loss against the Utah Jazz, causing them to fall to the 12th spot in the Western Conference table.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Washington Wizards will have a few players in their injury report ahead of the game against the OKC Thunder.
Some long-term injuries will continue to see Thomas Bryant away from the side. Bryant sustained a knee injury earlier in January this year. Undergoing rehabilitation, he is expected to return to the side in December.
Rui Hachimura will also be unavailable for the forseaable future. Being away from the team due to personal reasons, Hachimura is yet to play a game for the Washington Wizards this season.
Additionally, the Wizards will also see Cassius Winston sidelined for the game against the OKC Thunder. The point guard suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the 2021-22 season. There is no timeline for his return.
OKC Thunder Injury Report
The OKC Thunder will see a major absence from their rotation in their injury report ahead of the game against Washington.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained earlier in the week. Having missed the last two games for the side, the OKC Thunder are missing their most important piece as they head into this game against the Wizards.
Washington Wizards vs OKC Thunder Predicted Lineups
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have emerged as one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Featuring a massive roster overhaul following the Russell Westbrook trade, the Wizards' new pieces have paid off dividends to start the season.
Featuring the additions of Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to join Wizards' All-Star Bradley Beal, the side has emerged as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Washington Wizards are also served by some solid players coming off the bench. With players such as Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Raul Neto and Harrell in the second unit, the Wizards' 9-10 man rotations in games has been highly effective.
OKC Thunder
The OKC Thunder started off their season as one of the worst teams in the NBA. But the side seem to have found new life in the month of November as they managed to scrape a few wins against some decent teams.
The wins could be attributed to the effort and growth of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a player and leader. While injury will see him sidelined for some time, the OKC Thunder have some great pieces in their young core.
With players such as Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley in the frontcourt, the defense provided by Dort perfectly compliments the developing offensive arsenal of Bazley.
Additionally, with Josh Giddey running point, the Australian rookie makes for a flashy floor general as the Thunder present themselves as an exciting team for the future.
With the absence of Gilgeous-Alexander, the OKC Thunder have seen Aaron Wiggins join the starting rotation. With Derrick Favors moving to the bench, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will also continue at center.
Washington Wizards vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting 5’s
Washington Wizards
G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford
OKC Thunder
ALSO READArticle Continues below
G - Josh Giddey | G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl