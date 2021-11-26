Washington Wizards vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will host the Washington Wizards at the Paycom Center on November 26th.

The Washington Wizards will head into this game on the back of a 102-127 blowout loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. With this loss, they find themselves in fourth spot in the Eastern Conference table.

The OKC Thunder will head into this game on the back of a 104-110 loss against the Utah Jazz, causing them to fall to the 12th spot in the Western Conference table.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura represents Japan at the Tokyo Olympics

The Washington Wizards will have a few players in their injury report ahead of the game against the OKC Thunder.

Some long-term injuries will continue to see Thomas Bryant away from the side. Bryant sustained a knee injury earlier in January this year. Undergoing rehabilitation, he is expected to return to the side in December.

Rui Hachimura will also be unavailable for the forseaable future. Being away from the team due to personal reasons, Hachimura is yet to play a game for the Washington Wizards this season.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles The Thunder still haven’t submitted an injury report but the Wizards will be without: Thomas Bryant, Joel Ayayi, Rui Hachimura, Cassius Winston, and Isaiah Todd tomorrow. The Thunder still haven’t submitted an injury report but the Wizards will be without: Thomas Bryant, Joel Ayayi, Rui Hachimura, Cassius Winston, and Isaiah Todd tomorrow.

Additionally, the Wizards will also see Cassius Winston sidelined for the game against the OKC Thunder. The point guard suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the 2021-22 season. There is no timeline for his return.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Thomas Bryant Out Knee Rui Hachimura Out Personal Cassius Winston Out Hamstring Isaiah Todd Out G-League Joel Ayayi Out G-League

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexader reacts to a buzzer-beater

The OKC Thunder will see a major absence from their rotation in their injury report ahead of the game against Washington.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained earlier in the week. Having missed the last two games for the side, the OKC Thunder are missing their most important piece as they head into this game against the Wizards.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles The Thunder still haven’t submitted an injury report but the Wizards will be without: Thomas Bryant, Joel Ayayi, Rui Hachimura, Cassius Winston, and Isaiah Todd tomorrow. The Thunder still haven’t submitted an injury report but the Wizards will be without: Thomas Bryant, Joel Ayayi, Rui Hachimura, Cassius Winston, and Isaiah Todd tomorrow. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle) OUT is the only player on the Thunder injury report. twitter.com/rylan_stiles/s… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle) OUT is the only player on the Thunder injury report. twitter.com/rylan_stiles/s…

Player Name: Status: Reason: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Ankle

Washington Wizards vs OKC Thunder Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal drives to the rim against the Charlotte Hornets

The Washington Wizards have emerged as one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Featuring a massive roster overhaul following the Russell Westbrook trade, the Wizards' new pieces have paid off dividends to start the season.

Featuring the additions of Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to join Wizards' All-Star Bradley Beal, the side has emerged as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

NBA Philippines @NBA_Philippines



#NBA75 The @WashWizards are playing inspired basketball thanks to the fresh energy brought by these new arrivals in DC! 🧙‍♂️ The @WashWizards are playing inspired basketball thanks to the fresh energy brought by these new arrivals in DC! 🧙‍♂️#NBA75 https://t.co/pSeKkOFAIi

The Washington Wizards are also served by some solid players coming off the bench. With players such as Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Raul Neto and Harrell in the second unit, the Wizards' 9-10 man rotations in games has been highly effective.

OKC Thunder

Josh Giddey attempts to score a layup

The OKC Thunder started off their season as one of the worst teams in the NBA. But the side seem to have found new life in the month of November as they managed to scrape a few wins against some decent teams.

The wins could be attributed to the effort and growth of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a player and leader. While injury will see him sidelined for some time, the OKC Thunder have some great pieces in their young core.

With players such as Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley in the frontcourt, the defense provided by Dort perfectly compliments the developing offensive arsenal of Bazley.

Additionally, with Josh Giddey running point, the Australian rookie makes for a flashy floor general as the Thunder present themselves as an exciting team for the future.

With the absence of Gilgeous-Alexander, the OKC Thunder have seen Aaron Wiggins join the starting rotation. With Derrick Favors moving to the bench, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will also continue at center.

Washington Wizards vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting 5’s

Washington Wizards

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford

OKC Thunder

G - Josh Giddey | G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

