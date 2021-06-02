Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 2, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Washington Wizards will try to stay alive in the 2021 NBA Playoffs when they face the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Wednesday's matchup will be crucial for the visitors, who staved off elimination on Monday with a 122-114 win in Washington.

Regardless of their loss, the Philadelphia 76ers still hold the upper hand with a 3-1 lead in their first-round series, which shifts to their home court. The Sixers have three more chances to close out the series after they failed to do so in their previous game when MVP candidate Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury.

The backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal didn’t shoot well from the field, but they did enough to lead the Washington Wizards to the win. Westbrook was horrible from the field with a 3-of-19 outing, but he still finished with his second straight triple-double - 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists.

Beal was not as bad, making 9-of-23 field goals and scoring 27 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Russell Westbrook finished with 21 rebounds in a triple-double performance in game 4 vs the 76ers Monday night.



He is the 4th different player with 20+ rebounds in a playoff triple-double since the merger, joining Nikola Jokic, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan (2x) pic.twitter.com/iX0JDnBZV7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 1, 2021

As the Philadelphia 76ers try to finish off their opponent, Embiid may or may not be around for Game 5. If he isn’t available on Wednesday, the Washington Wizards will try to take advantage of his absence to extend the series further.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have four players listed on their injury report when they face the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5.

Russell Westbrook continues to nurse an ankle sprain, but he will be available on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Davis Bertans is not as fortunate. He exited the third quarter of Game 4 with an injury, which was later diagnosed as a Grade 2 calf strain. It was determined that he would be out for about four to six weeks, indicating that his season may be over.

Ben Simmons #25 and Davis Bertans #42 exchange words

Deni Avdija will not be back this season after suffering a right ankle hairline fracture in April.

Meanwhile, Thomas Bryant tore the ACL in his left knee earlier in the year and won’t make his return until next season.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers submitted the names of two of their backcourt members and their starting center on their injury report for Game 5 against the Washington Wizards.

It's been a different series when Joel Embiid hasn't been on the court ⬇ pic.twitter.com/7K8SvFBbSS — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 1, 2021

The biggest name on the list is Joel Embiid, who went down with right knee soreness in the first quarter of Game 4. He is doubtful to play when the Sixers take to the court on Wednesday. The 27-year-old had an MRI on Tuesday but will be further evaluated the next day.

George Hill has been listed as probable for Wednesday with a left knee bruise that he sustained in Game 4. If he doesn’t play, the Philadelphia 76ers will be missing his veteran presence on the floor.

His potential absence could severely impact the Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt play, as Seth Curry is also probable for the matchup with the Washington Wizards. He is dealing with a left ankle sprain that he suffered in Game 2, although it hasn’t kept him from playing so far. He should be available to play again on Wednesday unless the Sixers decide otherwise.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The absence of Bertans will likely result in Raul Neto moving to the starting lineup as the starting shooting guard. Bradley Beal will then slide into the small forward spot vacated by Bertans. This means that Ish Smith could see more minutes, and Chandler Hutchison might be fielded as well.

Without Avdija, Garrison Mathews could also play in Game 5 for the Washington Wizards after a DNP-CD in the previous game.

In what has been a long time coming, Daniel Gafford finally took over the starting center position from Alex Len in Game 4. Gafford has been a formidable paint presence since being acquired in March. Monday was his first start as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely start Mike Scott in place of the injured Embiid. Scott started for the Sixers in 12 of his 51 games in the regular season when Embiid missed time due to injury.

Hill and Curry appear to be ready to suit up despite their injuries. However, if any or both of them miss the game, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz will take on some of their minutes.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards:

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Daniel Gafford

Philadelphia 76ers:

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Mike Scott

