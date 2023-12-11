Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 11, 2023

The Washington Wizards will take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Washington is winless in three tries against Joel Embiid’s team. The last time both teams met, “The Process” erupted for 50 points to keep Philly unbeaten in their season series. Washington is on a four-game losing slump as well and will be hoping to end that with a breakthrough win against the Sixers on the road.

The 76ers have alternated back-to-back wins and two consecutive losses in their last 12 games. They break that trend on Monday if they continue their unbeaten run against the Wizards. It would give them their first three-game winning streak since they won eight straight games from late October to mid-November.

The Wizards are tied for last with the Charlotte Hornets as the team with the worst defensive rating in the entire NBA. Embiid is questionable due to a sore left knee. They may have a chance of winning if the reigning MVP and league-leading scorer isn’t available.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Washington Wizards (3-18) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (14-7)

Date and Time: December 11, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game preview

The Wizards have a bottom-ten offense and the worst defensive rating in the NBA. As expected, the result has been terrible. They are on a four-game losing slump and have lost 13 of their last 14 games. Washington’s only win during that span was against the Detroit Pistons, holders of the worst record in the league.

Whether Joel Embiid will play or not will be the big question. He had a great game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday but looked to have injured his left knee late in the game. Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Nic Batum, De’Anthony Melton and Kelly Oubre Jr. are expected to do more if Embiid is sidelined.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted starting lineups

Daniel Gafford, the Wizards’ starting center is questionable due to a right hip contusion. Mike Muscala could start in his place. Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole and Deni Avdija are likely to keep their place in the first five.

If Joel Embiid is unavailable, Marcus Morris Sr. or Mo Bamba could take his spot in the starting lineup. Nic Batum, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton are expected to line up for tip-off.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Tyrese Maxey is the 76ers’ second-leading scorer, averaging 27.1 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -120 for over and -106 for under. Maxey has hit at least 27 points in five out of his last 10 games. If Embiid is out, he has a great chance of going over the points prop.

Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards with 22.9 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 21.5. Bettors get -122 for over and -104 for under. Kuzma has hit at least 21 points in six out of his last 10 games.

Washington will be desperate to win so it will badly need Kuzma to show up. He could get over his points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Wizards is +500 while it’s -700 for the 76ers. Washington is a +11.5 underdog on the road against Philly.

The Washington Wizards had one of their best games of the season on Dec. 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers. It wasn’t enough as Joel Embiid exploded for 50 points. If Embiid is unavailable, the Wizards could lose again but cover the spread.