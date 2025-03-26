Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2025

The Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of six games scheduled for Wednesday. Washington is last in the East with a 15-56 record, while Philly is 13th with a 23-49 record.

The two teams have played each other 321 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a 194-127 lead. This will be their second of three games this season. They last played on Jan. 8 when Philadelphia won 109-103 behind Tyrese Maxey’s 29 points. Washington was led by Jared Butler’s 26 points off the bench.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 26, at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Wizards (+125) vs. 76ers (-150)

Spread: Wizards (+3) vs. 76ers (-3)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o230) vs. 76ers -110 (u230)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Wizards have the worst record in the league and are out of playoff contention. They were never really competitive at any point in the season and must now look at the draft to plan for the next season.

Washington has lost five straight games and seven of its past 10. It most recently played the Toronto Raptors on Monday and lost 112-104. Jordan Poole led the team with 23 points, while Alex Sar had 16 points. Carlton Carrington had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The 76ers had a disappointing season as well but it was mostly because of injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George. Their season never really took off. While they are mathematically not yet out of playoff contention, they are very unlikely to make it with an 8.0-game deficit with the 10th-placed Miami Heat and just 10 games left in the season.

Philly is coming off of a 112-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Justin Edwards led the team with 19 points. The team continues to be without Tyrese Maxey, Embiid and George.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 16.5. He has crossed that prop in three straight games and should be able to do so on Wednesday as well. Bet on the over.

Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 25.5. He is listed as day-to-day and was rested for the last game. If he does play, he isn’t expected to cross the mark. We, however, think otherwise, as he crossed the mark in four of the past five games. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Sixers to win at home. We expect the same. Neither team has much to play for this season and should take it relatively easy on the defensive front. The game total should go past 230 points.

