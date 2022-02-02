Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday, February 2. Both teams have met twice this season and share one win each.

The Wizards come into the game after a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo shined for the Bucks as he scored 33 points and registered a triple-double with 15 rebounds and 11 assists. For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell combined for 45 points, but their efforts weren't enough to overcome a tremendous fourth-quarter performance by the defending champions.

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, secured a stunning win over the Memphis Grizzlies in their game on Monday. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris showed out in Joel Embiid's absence, leading the team to their thirty-first win of the season. Ja Morant took the game to overtime, but the resilience of the 76ers prevailed as they bagged a 122-119 win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 2, 8:00 PM ET [Thursday, February 3, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. After starting the year well, many expected them to be a lock for the playoffs. However, a string of defeats has pushed them to the twelfth position in the table and they now face an uphill battle if they want to make it to the postseason. The team is in the middle of a six-game losing streak and will head into the game on Wednesday with hopes of turning things around.

They have a talented roster, but often fall short in the fourth quarter. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will be looking to get his rotations right and instill a sense of confidence in his team ahead of this encounter.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has been a great addition to the Washington Wizards this season. He has made several clutch shots to help the team out of tough situations. The 26-year-old has averaged 16.2 PPG and 8.9 RPG this season on a career-high FG% of 45.7. In the team's most recent loss against the Bucks, Kuzma led all scorers for the Wizards with 25 points and secured 11 rebounds. He will be looking to continue his strong play against the 76ers.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie, G - Aaron Holiday, F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Thomas Bryant

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been hampered by injuries and controversies this season. Nevertheless, they have stayed focused on playing a great brand of basketball. The team now ranks second in the East with a 31-19 record. Philly have won 8 games of their last 10 and enter the Wizards game in the midst of a 5 game winning streak.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been in scintillating form this season. His recent brilliance has helped him climb the MVP charts and is now only behind Nikola Jokic. The 27-year-old is averaging 29.1 PPG and 10.8 RPG this season on 49.9% efficiency from the field. Embiid will be hoping to stay in strong form and lead the 76ers to the top place in the East.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey, G - Seth Curry, F - Matisse Thybulle, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Wizards vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have the perfect opportunity to claim the number one spot in the East by winning this game. They are in great form and head into it as the favourites, but they can't underestimate the Wizards solid level of talent.

Where to watch the Wizards vs 76ers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Wizards and the 76ers will also be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

