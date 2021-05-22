Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Match Preview - May 23rd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Washington Wizards will mark their return to the NBA playoffs after a three-year absence when they face the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The Wizards had to go through the play-in tournament to earn their playoff berth. They lost their first game to the Boston Celtics 100-118 but made a tremendous comeback against the Indiana Pacers, beating them 142-115.

The 76ers, on the other hand, ended the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference and will be eager to kick-start their playoff run with a win.

Match Details

Fixture - Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Sunday, May 23rd, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards made a remarkable turnaround in the 2020-21 NBA season and will be eager to build on it in the playoffs.

They were 17-32 at one stage, but a 17-6 run late in the season saw them clinch a play-in tournament spot.

It’s official.



The Washington Wizards, who were 17-32 less than two months ago, are going to the NBA playoffs. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 21, 2021

Russell Westbrook has been phenomenal for the team in that period and has led them brilliantly. The former MVP averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career this NBA season. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal played an equally important role and finished the season as the second-highest scorer behind the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

As mentioned earlier, the Washington Wizards are coming off a 142-115 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers. They will be eager to use that momentum to trounce the Eastern Conference leaders away from home and gain an early advantage in the series.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards in action

Russell Westbrook has been doing it all for the Washington Wizards this season. He finished the regular season with 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game.

With Bradley Beal not exactly playing at a 100%, Westbrook will have to carry some extra load in the upcoming series.

Beating the Philadelphia 76ers away from home won't be easy. Westbrook will have to lead the team by example, and the only way he can do that is by producing a solid performance himself, which will set the tone for his teammates.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Raul Neto l Power Forward - Rui Hachiumra l Center - Alex Len.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers were terrific in the regular season and ended on a high note. They have won eight of their last ten games before the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The 76ers have a solid roster this time around, led by MVP candidate Joel Embiid and DPOY candidate Ben Simmons. They also added championship-winning veterans like Dwight Howard and Danny Green to their ranks, along with Doc Rivers as the head coach for the 2020-21 season.

These decisions led them to the top of the standings in the East and have also made them favorites to reach the 2021 NBA finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers have clinched the No. 1 Seed in the Eastern Conference. ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/KjUUZQoGRZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 15, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers' home form has been stellar as they have managed a 31-10 record playing at Wells Fargo Center. They face a tough challenge against a fearless team like the Washington Wizards but will enter the contest as the favorites.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers in action

The Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons is one of the top three candidates to land the Defensive Player of the Year Award 2021, and he will have to play like one on Sunday.

Simmons' counterpart for the game will be Russell Westbrook, a key player for the Washington Wizards. In addition to Westbrook, the 76ers' guard might also have to guard Bradley Beal.

These individual matchups will be decisive for the Philadelphia 76ers as limiting the Wizards duo could make their chances of winning this tie even better.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Wizards vs 76ers Prediction

As mentioned earlier, the Philadelphia 76ers will be the favorites to win this tie because of their tremendous home form.

However, Doc Rivers' men should not underestimate the Washington Wizards, who have the momentum on their side, owing to their recent win over the Indiana Pacers.

In order to avoid a shock defeat, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to limit Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal as much as possible. However, if the duo start firing on all cylinders, an upset in Game 1 of this series is very possible.

Where to watch the Wizards vs 76ers Game 1

The game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington. The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

