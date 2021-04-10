Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - April 10th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The resurgent Washington Wizards face a stern test against the Phoenix Suns tonight at the Phoenix Suns Arena as they look to continue their winning ways.

The Washington Wizards started their four-game road trip to the West Coast with a gritty 110-107 win against the Golden State Warriors in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns lost to the LA Clippers 103-113 in their last game, which saw their seven-game winning run snapped.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 10th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 11th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have struggled massively post the All-Star break as they lost 12 games out of 17 during that stretch. They seem to have rediscovered their mojo recently, though, winning their last two games on the trot.

The Washington Wizards didn't have the best of games against the Warriors but managed to hold their nerve down the stretch to claim the win.

They started strong in the first quarter, which was enough for them to bank on throughout the game. They outscored Steph Curry and co. 32-23, in that stretch and managed to keep the heat on until the dying moments of the match.

Russell Westbrook notched up his 21st triple-double of the season, while Rui Hachimura (22 points), Bradley Beal (20 points) and Robin Lopez (20 points) all chipped in with valuable performances as well. The win improved the Wizards' season record to 19-32, leaving them just three games behind the 10th placed Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.

Key Player - Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura (R) in action.

One can expect Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal to do well on a nightly basis to lead the Washington Wizards' charge. But that has been the case for almost the entirety of this season and has evidently not worked well for the Wizards.

That said, the two players will need someone like Rui Hachiumra to deliver like he did in the last game, which could see the Wizards winning a lot more from here on.

The people have spoken.



Rui Hachimura earns tonight's @CapitalOne Performance of the Night! pic.twitter.com/3L6cGA3JG1 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 10, 2021

The Phoenix Suns are one of the best sides in the league this season and can only be beaten if their opposition is firing on all cylinders. If Hachimura does manage to perform well in this game, the Washington Wizards could fancy their chances of pulling off an upset.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Phoenix Suns Preview

As mentioned earlier, the Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the league this season and hold the second-best season record at 36-15, only behind West leaders Utah Jazz.

In their last game, though, the Suns fell to the Clippers, which was a rather surprising defeat considering the kind of form they were in before that matchup. The Suns were held to just 6-of-25 shots from beyond the arc, which was a key factor concerning the outcome of the match.

However, the Phoenix Suns haven't lost consecutive games since the 23rd of January. They should ideally be able to bounce back against a side that has struggled for most of the season.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been instrumental in leading the Phoenix Suns to where they are currently. His leadership and guidance to the young players off the court and sublime qualities as a point guard on the court have been the key to their success so far.

He will once again be seen organizing their offense this time but will be going up against the in-form Russell Westbrook, which could make things difficult for him in the matchup against the Washington Wizards.

CP3 will have to make sure he outperforms Westbrook in this game to ensure the Suns don't fall to consecutive defeats after a solid run of 35 games.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton.

Wizards vs. Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will be the overwhelming favorites heading into this matchup, owing to their long-term form, which is way better than their opponents.

However, the Washington Wizards are an unpredictable side and have done well in their last road trip across the Western Conference.

The Suns will have to be mindful of this when the two sides meet tonight and shouldn't take the Wizards for granted.

Where to watch Wizards vs. Suns?

The game between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns will be televised locally on Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Washington. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.