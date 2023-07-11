Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Game Preview - July 11, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League continues with more pool play games on Tuesday. The Washington Wizards take on the San Antonio Spurs in the final matchup of the day’s slate. The tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and airs on NBA TV.

Both teams are 1-1 so far in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Spurs have been the showcase team in the league because of No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. The Thomas & Mack Center was sold out for his first Summer League game.

However, the Spurs announced they are shutting down Wembanyama. They are sending him back to San Antonio and keeping him away from games until the NBA preseason and training camp.

NBA Summer League: Wizards vs. Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs will take a significant step back in shine and glamor without Victor Wembanyama. However, plenty of young players are still trying to earn their spot on the roster.

The offense will likely change without focusing on getting the big man touches. They could take more shots from the perimeter and decrease the post touches.

Julian Champagnie led the team in their first Summer League game when all the focus was on Wembanyama. He scored 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the win against the Charlotte Hornets.

He struggled a bit in the second game when he only managed four points. He shot a poor 1-of-6 from the field. He will need a bigger game for the Spurs in their third game. He will likely take a lot more shots without Wembanyama on the floor.

The Washington Wizards are coming off a win against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. They are a balanced team and saw seven players score double figures in their last game.

They are also a deep team. They had ten players play double figures in minutes in their previous game.

Former first-round pick Johnny Davis has played well so far for the Wizards in Vegas. He could be the key piece if Washington wants to keep up its winning ways and advance up the standings with a win against the Spurs.

Game Odds

Spread: San Antonio Spurs (-3)

Total (O/U): 181.5

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-145) vs Chicago Bulls (+125)

Game Prediction

The Spurs are still favored despite the absence of their new French star. San Antonio could have a more free-flowing offense without the concentration on Wembanyama.

However, Washington’s depth could be too much. The Wizards have played well as a team and could spring the upset.

Washington Wizards 99 - San Antonio Spurs 90

