Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards in an NBA 2021-22 game on Wednesday. While the Raptors finished 12th in the East standings last year, the Wizards played their first postseason in three years, only to crash out in the first round.

These two teams clashed with each other recently in a postseason game. The Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 113-108, in what was their last preseason bout.

With a plethora of roster changes to support All-Star Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards look set to make a sustained run this season. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors let go of long-time veteran Kyle Lowry during the offseason, and are looking for a new start.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Wizards are a new team this year around.

It was reported last week that Rui Hachimura returned to the team after a lengthy personal break. So his his conditioning is nowhere near expected. As a result, he has stayed back in DC when the Washington Wizards traveled to Toronto.

Moreover, Thomas Bryant is out as he undergoes recovery from ACL injury. That might result in increased time at the center spot for Montrezl Harrel and Daniel Gafford.

Bryant tore his left ACL partially in January, and underwent surgery to repair it in February. He has been out of action for almost eight months, and the recovery time is usually eight and twelve months for ACL tears. He is targetting December as a tentative timeline to return to the court.













































Player: Status: Reason: Thomas Bryant Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Rui Hachimura Out Not With Team Cassius Winston Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Left Hamstring strain

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Pascal Siakam underwent a shoulder operation over the summer, and is still recovering from the same. He has been doing some non-contact work, but is still weeks away from taking the floor for the Toronto Raptors. The coaching staff has hinted that he is progressing well on his return from the operation, but the franchise is taking it slow with their All-Star forward.

Chris Boucher, meanwhile, is expected to miss another ten days as he recovers from surgery underwent in early October on his dislocated left middle finger. Moreover, Yuta Watanabe was sidelined when he injured his calf in Toronto's first preseason game earlier this month.













































Player: Status: Reason: Chris Boucher Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Finger; Dislocation - middle Pascal Siakam Out Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder; Injury recovery Yuta Watanabe Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have extended center Daniel Gafford's contract to a three-year, $40.2 million contract. He will take the center spot on the court, and secure the paint with Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench.

Bradley Beal will have some much-needed scoring support, as the latest starting lineup comprises new additions in former Lakers Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell Pope, along with former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby has been coming into his own in Siakam's absence, and has duly taken on the offensive responsibilities for the Toronto Raptors team. Now that there is no Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell to jack up shots, OG is slated for a breakout year.

The 23-year-old small forward averaged career-high numbers last season. He will share the starting lineup with the likes of Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa and Gary Trent Jr. this season.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Bradley Beal | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Kaldwell Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Spencer Dinwiddie | Center - Daniel Gafford.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Goran Dragic | Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Isaac Bonga | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

