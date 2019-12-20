Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th December 2019

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Friday, 20 December 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Last Game Results

Washington Wizards (8-18): 109-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls (18th December)

Toronto Raptors (19-8): 112-99 win over the Detroit Pistons (18th December)

Washington Wizards Preview

All is going downhill in Washington, and the last game was proof of it.

The Wizards gave away an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Chicago Bulls and lost the game by one point. Only four players were in double digits with Davis Bertans leading the squad with 26 points and seven rebounds. The main man, Bradley Beal, poured in 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

It has not been the offence but the defence that has been the cause of worry for the Wizards. With a team like Raptors in front, they got to produce a spectacular show on the defensive end to beat them.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is the seventh player in the Wizards' history to dish 2000 assists. This record is a massive achievement for him, and there is no doubt that he deserves it. He is one of the best passer and an exceptional two-way player in the game.

Bradley Beal is averaging 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and seven assists this season. He is the heart and soul of the Wizards' squad and needs to produce an exceptional stat line tonight to beat the Raptors.

Wizards' Predicted Lineup:

Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Ian Mahinmi, Bradley Beal, Isaiah Thomas

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are on a three-game winning streak and would be willing to maintain the run. With 19 wins in the season, the Raptors stand at the fourth place in the East.

The Raptors beat the Pistons in the last game on the road. Pascal Siakkam led the team with 26 points on the night and his counterpart, Kyle Lowry, notched a triple-double. Lowry finished with 20 points, ten rebounds and ten assists.

The Raptors are no doubt a better team tonight, but the cause of concern is the injuries. Two players, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell suffered injuries in the last game. Powell is expected to miss the game the tonight whereas, Gasol's status is in clouds.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

A lot will depend on Lowry at the guard position tonight. The main task up his sleeve will be stopping the force in the name of Bradley Beal. With that, Powell's absence further needs him to contribute some extra points on the other end too.

With a triple-double in the last game, Kyle Lowry will be the key player tonight.

Raptors' Predicted Lineup:

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw

Wizards vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Wizards have been struggling this season and need a miracle to happen in front of this power-packed Raptors' side.

The Raptors are going to win this at home.

Where to Watch Wizards vs Raptors?

You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.