Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2025

The Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors matchup is one of 12 games scheduled for Monday. Washington is last in the East with a 13-49 record, while Toronto is 13th with a 21-43 record.

The two teams have played each other 108 times in the regular season, with the Raptors holding a 65-43 lead. This will be their third game this season and the second leg of two straight matchups. They played as recently as Saturday when the Wizards eked out a narrow 118-117 win.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 10, at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on SN and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Wizards (+210) vs. Raptors (-260)

Spread: Wizards (+6.5) vs. Raptors (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o232) vs. Raptors -110 (u232)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Wizards got a narrow win Saturday despite Toronto’s best effort to mount a final-quarter comeback. The Raptors won the period 28-23 but were unable to cover the six-point deficit from the end of third period.

Washington was led by Jordan Poole’s 34 points, while Bilal Coulibaly played the perfect second fiddle with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Toronto was led by RJ Barrett’s 23 points and nine rebounds. Scottie Barnes had an off shooting night as he went just 4 of 16 for 18 points.

The Wizards are on a two-game win streak. Despite their current surge they are unlikely to make the postseason. The Raptors, meanwhile, have a small chance of making the play-in spots but need to play near perfect basketball from here on.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 21.5, a mark that the oddsmakers favor him to cross. After a great game on Saturday, he should continue his form into Monday as well. Bet on the over.

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 21.5, which is over his season average of 19.8 points. While he had a rough shooting night in the previous game, he should be able to pull himself up and put in a good performance on Monday. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Raptors to get a win at home. After dropping the last game to the same opponent at home, they will be eager to get a win Monday. We expect Toronto to prove the oddsmakers right and cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 232 points.

