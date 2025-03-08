Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Saturday. Washington is last in the East with a 12-49 record, while Toronto is just two spots ahead at 13th with a 21-42 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 106 times in the regular season, with the Raptors holding a 65-41 lead. This will be their second of four games this season. It will also be the first of two straight games between them as they play on Monday once again.

The Raptors won the first game 106-82 between them this season on Jan. 29. Scottie Barnes led the team with 24 points, while former Wizard Kyle Kuzma had 19 points for Washington.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 8, at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on TSN and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Wizards (+155) vs. Raptors (-185)

Spread: Wizards (+4.5) vs. Raptors (-4.5)

Ad

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o223) vs. Raptors -110 (u223)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Wizards come into the game on the back of a close 125-122 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Kyshawn George led the team with 23 points, while Alex Sarr had 21 points.

Ad

Washington has won three of its past five games but it likely won’t help the team in achieving anything significant. It still has the worst record in the league and are almost confirmed to miss the playoffs.

The Raptors haven’t fared great either but still have a shot at making the play-in spots. They are just 4.0 games away from the 10th-placed Chicago Bulls. Toronto has won three straight games and five of its past 10.

Ad

The Raptors played Friday and defeated the Utah Jazz 118-109 behind Immanuel Quickley’s 34 points. Scottie Barnes had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The team will be without Quickley on Saturday as he has been ruled out for the game for rest purposes. Toronto might get RJ Barrett back, though, who didn’t play Friday for the same reason.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Kyshawn George’s points total is set at 11.5. Fresh from a 23-point performance, we expect George to have another good game and score over 11.5 points at least.

Ad

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 21.5, a mark that the oddsmakers don’t favor him to cross. We, however, expect the opposite. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Raptors to get a win at home. They are on a three-game win streak and should add to it on Saturday. Toronto should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total exceeds 223 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback