Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues with another enticing fixture, as the Washington Wizards lock horns with the Toronto Raptors at the Amalie Arena on Monday.

In their first meeting of the season, a high-scoring battle, the Toronto Raptors drilled a whopping 19 3-pointers for a 137-115 rout of the Washington Wizards. Pascal Siakam (26 points, five rebounds) and Kyle Lowry (21 points, five assists) led the charge for the Toronto Raptors, while Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for a total of 47 points for the Washington Wizards.

Both sides have been struggling to climb back into the playoff picture and will be eager to register a big win on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 5th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have lost seven of their last ten games to remain 12th in the Eastern Conference. Scott Brooks' men are on a three-game losing streak and will be desperate to stop the bleeding when they take on the Toronto Raptors next.

With Bradley Beal sitting out, the Washington Wizards proved to be no match for the blazing Dallas Mavericks in their last outing. The Washington Wizards struggled with turnovers and shot 40% from the field and registered a sub-par 20% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in nine different months, the most EVER 📊@russwest44 pic.twitter.com/NSNgih9Hnk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2021

Russell Westbrook was his illustrious self, as he dropped 26 points to go with 14 rebounds and five assists in an extended 37 minutes from the floor. Despite his efforts, the Washington Wizards fell short.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook, the former NBA MVP, has been firing on all cylinders of late. His numbers last month are impressive, as he averaged 25.2 points, 12.5 assists, and 10.9 rebounds in 14 games.

His prowess was on full display in the Washington Wizards' loss to the Mavericks, as he battled hard without his backcourt partner Bradley Beal.

The Washington Wizards will hope for better results on the road on Monday. The struggling Eastern Conference team will once again look to Russ to turn things around for them.

Advertisement

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Robin Lopez.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Like their counterparts, the Toronto Raptors are well below 0.500 on the season. Nick Nurse's men have dropped eight of their last ten games to occupy the 11th place in the East, owing to a 19-30 record on the season.

However, the Toronto Raptors are coming off one of their better performances of the season, as they hammered the Golden State Warriors 130-77. The Toronto Raptors shot 53.4% from the field and outhustled their 2019 NBA Finals rivals on the board by 15 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam tonight:



36 points

7 rebounds

5 assists

2 steals

58% FG

+49



Birthday Boy 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JP40Odx1LV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 3, 2021

Pascal Siakam (36 points), Gary Trent Jr. (24 points) and OG Anunoby (21 points) led the charge for the Toronto Raptors as they registered their 19th win of the season. Coach Nurse will hope the team can ride that momentum and continue their winning ways against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam (#43) of the Toronto Raptors

Stellar performances of late have made Pascal Siakam the leading scorer for the Toronto Raptors. He is now averaging a team-high 20.4 points on a 45% shooting display from the field. Besides his scoring, he has also added 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

The 1x All-Star is in prime form this campaign, tallying 25 points or more in four of his past six appearances. He could prove to be the difference-maker for the Toronto Raptors once again when they will roll out at their temporary home in Amalie Arena on Monday.

Advertisement

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet l Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr l Small Forward - OG Anunoby l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam, l Center - Aron Baynes.

Wizards vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards continue to open games with a slow first half and then play catch up the rest of the way.

Scott Brook's men have the talent to start winning games again but have not been able to find their groove. The Wizards will hope to get Bradley Beal back on the floor for this contest; otherwise, it could be another uphill battle against their Eastern Conference counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will be beaming with confidence after coming off an emphatic win over the Warriors. With several players in form, the Raptors are certainly the favorites to win this game. However, an enticing contest could be in store on Monday.

Where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors game?

The game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors will be telecast on Sportsnet (Raptors) and NBC Sports Washington (Wizards). The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.