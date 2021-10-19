Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will lock horns against the Toronto Raptors in an enticing NBA 2021-22 regular-season matchup at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Both teams will look for a win to commence their campaigns with a win,

The Washington Wizards have an exciting roster for the 2021-22 season. They had a winless preseason campaign, but will look to come out all guns blazing for this game. Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming into this game after winning three of their five preseason matches.

In their only meeting in the preseason, the Raptors grabbed a 113-108 win over the Wizards.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 20; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 21; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Washington Wizards Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Play-In Tournament

The Washington Wizards added the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to their roster in the offseason. These players will look to make an instant impact, and help the team make another run to the playoffs. The preseason gave players the perfect opportunity to get to know each other and help build the team's chemistry ahead of the new season.

With all the players looking fit and having played significant minutes in the preseason, coach Wes Unseld Jr. could start his best 5 on Wednesday. The likes of Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma will hope to put up big performances, and get the Wizards' 2021-22 campaign off to a winning start.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal put up some impressive numbers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 31.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 4.4 APG on 48.5 % shooting from the field. His brilliance helped the team bounce back from a poor start to the regular season.

Russell Westbrook and Beal led the charge for the Wizards, and carried the team to the playoffs. With a much-improved roster, Beal will look to put up another special performance, and help his team make another trip to the playoffs.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie; G - Bradley Beal; F - Kentavious Caldwell- Pope; F - Kyle Kuzma; C - Daniel Gafford.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are heading into this game high on confidence after beating the Wizards 113-108 on Tuesday in the preseason. Malachi Flynn scored 22 points on the night at 40 % shooting from the field. Garry Trent Jr. and Goran Dragic combined for 28 points to further ease things for the Raptors.

The Raptors will hope for a similar kind of performance when they take the floor on Wednesday. They will look for a win to give themselves a boost at the start of the season. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will return to the lineup. The duo will need to put up a big performance for the Raptors if they want to come out as winners in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet averaged 19.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 6.3 APG during the 2020-21 season. However, the Raptors failed to make the playoffs.

VanVleet will look to play a bigger role for the Raptors this season. With Kyle Lowry departing, the franchise will now be led by VanVleet. The Raptors will need him to put up big numbers and carry them back to the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Goran Dragic; F - OG Anunoby; F - Pascal Siakam; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Wizards vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Wizards have some of the most talented players in the league on their roster this season. Despite their winless preseason, there is no doubt the franchise could make some noise in the Eastern Conference. If players like Beal, Kuzma and Dinwiddie put up spectacular performances, the Wizards could get the better of the Raptors in this game on Wednesday.

Where to watch the Wizards vs Raptors game?

Streaming for NBA preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The Wizards vs Raptors game will also be telecast on TSN and NBC Sports Washington.

