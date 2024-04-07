Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024

The Washington Wizards fly North to invade the Toronto Raptors’ home court on Sunday. Washington, which won 112-109 last month, will tie the season series with another victory. The Wizards will try to get the job done without Marvin Bagley III, Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet and rookie Bilal Coulibaly, though.

The injury bug has bitten the Raptors just as hard as their visitors. Toronto will play host sans Jakob Poeltl, Chris Boucher, C.J. Carton and All-Star Scottie Barnes. Bruce Brown and Gary Trent Jr. are also battling to be cleared for tip-off.

The Wizards have nothing to play for but have shown heart and grit in their past few games. They pushed the LA Lakers before eventually succumbing 125-120. Washington also toppled the Milwaukee Bucks on Apr. 3 to show their intent not to go out quietly.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Scotiabank Arena will host the last meeting this season between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors. SN and MNMT2 will cover the game live locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+150) vs. Raptors (-180)

Spread: Wizards (+4.0) vs. Raptors (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o229.5 -110) vs. Raptors (u229.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

Richaun Holmes and Kyle Kuzma are iffy for the Washington Wizards. If both are cleared to play, Washington will have a big chance of dealing the hosts a loss. Without them, it will be a tall order for Jordan Poole to lead his team to a road victory.

R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have been cleared to play so they will be leading the Toronto Raptors' attack. They might just be enough to turn away the invaders sans Scottie Barnes.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

PF - Tristan Vukcevic, SF - Corey Kispert, SF - Deni Avdija, SG - Jordan Poole and G - Johnny Davis could open the game for the Washington Wizards.

Anthony Gill has been putting up decent performances coming off the bench for Washington. He might be the first reserve for the Wizards to see action on Sunday.

PF - Kelly Olynyk, SG - R.J. Barrett, SG - Gary Trent Jr., SG - Immanuel Quickley and G - Ochai Agbaji will likely line up for the Toronto Raptors during tip-off.

Rookie Gradey Dick is likely the first name off the bench for the hosts. His shooting will be an asset the Raptors will need to dissect Washington's defense.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

R.J. Barrett has a 22.5 over/under points prop on Sunday. The Canadian is averaging 27.0 PPG in March and could light up Washington's porous defense. He's likely to score over 22 points.

If cleared, Kyle Kuzma gets a 23.5 over/under points prop. “Kuz” has been in poor form over his last two games, as he's battling a right ankle sprain. He might find it tough to go over his points prop against the Raptors.

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Raptors might just have a little bit left to fend off the Wizards. Washington could cover the spread if Kuzma and Holmes are cleared to play. If not, the Wizards are likely getting overwhelmed on the road.