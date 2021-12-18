Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards continue their road trip and visit Vivint Arena to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Both the teams are coming off losses and will look to avoid a losing streak at the expense of the other.

The Washington Wizards are on a four-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last ten games. After starting 10-3, they are now 15-15, struggling to stay above .500. The Wizards desperately need to turn things around or else they'll be looking at the NBA play-in tournament once again.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, had their eight-game winning streak snapped last night at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. They are 20-8 so far this season, with the third seed in the Western Conference. Mitchell leads the team in scoring on a nightly basis while Rudy Gobert anchors the defense. The French center is back in the DPOY conversation and is currently ranked 2nd in the race behind Warriors' Draymond Green, according to most publications.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards against the Utah Jazz

Rui Hachimura is out due to personal reasons while long-term absentees Cassius Winston and Thomas Bryant continue to be sidelined. Bryant, suffering from a knee injury, has reportedly started on-court practice with the team.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Rui Hachimura Out Personal Reasons Cassius Winston Out Hamstring Injury Thomas Bryant Out Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz celebrates a three-pointer over the Washington Wizards

The Utah Jazz have listed Donovan Mitchell as Day-to-Day because of the incident during their last game against the Spurs. He suffered contact to the stomach during the game and felt nauseous the entire time. As reported by Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell spoke about the incident after the game, saying:

"I got hit...I don’t remember when...at the start of the game. I just felt nauseous. You know how you get hit in the stomach and it’s just that feeling where it’s about to come up? And I was like, I don’t plan on doing this on the floor. So I immediately subbed and ran off both times. But I’m good."

Player Name: Status: Reason: Donovan Mitchell Day-to-Day Illness Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle Sprain Jared Butler Questionable Knee Soreness

Jared Butler was listed as questionable ahead of their last game but didn't play while Udoka Azubuike is still recovering from the ankle sprain he suffered during his time playing in the G-League.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have no surprises in their injury report, they are expected to deploy their usual lineup. Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to start as the point guard with Bradley Beal joining him in the backcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will start as the small forward while Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford will retain their power forward and center roles respectively. Montrezl Harrell, Deni Avdija, and Raul Neto will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz

If Donovan Mitchell plays, coach Quin Snyder will deploy his ideal starting lineup. Mike Conley and Mitchell will start in the backcourt with Conley running the point. Bojan Bogdanovic will be the small forward and Royce O'Neale will be the power forward. And finally, the center position is filled by Rudy Gobert. Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson are two of their best bench players and will likey be utilized in that role.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

Utah Jazz

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Washington Utah 0 votes so far