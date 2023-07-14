Watch: A spectacular montage of Michael Jordan making his most athletic blocks look effortless

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player of all time by most fans. Many know about his famous shots and his once-in-a-generation scoring abilities, however, Jordan used his insane athleticism and leaping abilities to be a force on the defensive end as well.

Jordan flew through the air for ferocious dunks, but he also used his leaping abilities to block and protect the rim. Watch this ten-minute montage of Jordan’s amazing blocks.

The montage includes Jordan’s blocks from his time in college in North Carolina.

Jordan makes the blocks look easy. He seems to float in the air at times as he waits for the offensive player to attempt a shot, before sending it into the stands.

While Jordan's defensive prowess often took a backseat to his extraordinary scoring prowess, he was recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year in 1988. He also earned the distinction of being named to the All-Defensive First Team nine times throughout his illustrious career.

He averaged 0.8 blocks per game in his career and averaged more than one block per game in four different seasons in his 15 seasons in the NBA.

Despite standing at 6-foot-6, shorter than most dominant big men in the game, Jordan defied expectations and played above the rim.

Michael Jordan's knack for protecting the rim and making crucial blocks showcased his versatility and defensive impact, even as a guard.

MJ's talent could be seen early in college. He was a standout athlete and his abilities can be seen by how high he can jump. He even hit his shoulder on the backboard while attempting a block.

Michael Jordan’s other career achievements

Michael Jordan's remarkable career was highlighted by his six NBA titles, each accompanied by a Finals MVP award. He achieved incredible feats as a ten-time scoring champion, five-time league MVP, and ten-time All-NBA First Team selection.

With 14 All-Star appearances, Jordan consistently showcased his unparalleled talent. Additionally, he led the league in steals for three seasons and earned the title of Rookie of the Year in 1985.

