Watch: Andre Iguodala comes up with a ridiculous steal and behind the back assist vs the Chicago Bulls

Andre Iguodala has appeared in just over half the number of games (23) the Golden State Warriors have featured in this season (42). This has not hampered his performances, though when the veteran does take the court he proves to be a reliable and solid contributor to the team.

The Warriors were hosted by the Chicago Bulls in their last outing Friday night at the United Center. The Warriors practically bullied the Bulls, demolishing them with a 42-point differential. This became their highest winning margin in a game this season, ahead of their 41 point win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 5, 2021.

The Warriors were without Klay Thompson as Otto Porter made his 5th start of the season. Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench to lead the team in points, posting 25 points in 25 minutes of game play. While Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry posted 22, 21 and 19 points respectively.

However, one of the highlights of the night was a ridiculous steal and behind the back pass made by the Warriors small forward Andre Iguodala.

Coming off the bench in the second quarter, Iguodala made a steal at the three-pointer arc and hurriedly made a behind-the-back pass to Damion Lee to force a break against the Bulls. Iguodala's pass effectively took 3 Bulls players out the game, as he freed up Lee to score the ensuing layup.

Porter led the team in steals (5) but Iguodala was close behind with 4, he also posted 5 points and 3 assists.

The Golden State Warriors off-the-bench terror that is Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors made a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 05, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Andre Iguodala was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2004 NBA draft as a first rounder and went on to spend 8 seasons with the franchise. After a one-year stint with the Denver Nuggets, he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2013.

He made his debut for the Warriors on Oct. 30, 2013 in a 31-point victory against the LA Lakers. And went on to win three NBA championship titles with the Warriors, becoming an intergal part of the team.

Having spent 6 seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala proceeded to join the Miami Heat for two seasons before returning to the Warriors for the 2021-22 NBA season. He has been selected for only one NBA All-Star game, which occurred in his final season with the 76ers in 2012.

