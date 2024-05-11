WATCH: Angel City FC investors Gabrielle Union-Wade and daughter Kaavia shout out club ahead of Mother's Day game

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia made a shoutout to women's soccer club Angel City FC ahead of their Mother's Day game against the Houston Dash on Sunday. Union and her daughter are investors in Angel City FC and took to Instagram to share a mother-daughter joint post as a shoutout for the club.

"Seeing double? You’re just seeing us! 💕 Special s/o to the @weareangelcity team playing this Mother’s Day only at @bmostadium!" they captioned.

Kaavia was just three years old when she became an investor in the club along with her actress mother in 2022. At five years old, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's youngest daughter already has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and was referred to as a "3-year-old influencer" in Angel City's news release following their investment in the club.

Gabrielle Union's 2024 Met Gala outfit was inspired by daughter Kaavia

Gabrielle Union sparkled at the recently held 2024 Met Gala draped in a high-neck Michael Kors gown. In line with the event's 'Garden of Time' theme, the gown featured a mermaid-like design with cascading ombré-scale design of lilac, green and teal.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the event, the actress said that the mermaid-like gown was inspired by her five-year-old daughter, Kaavia.

"This was inspired by her (Kaavia)," Union said. "She's a water baby. She adores water. And she said, 'Mommy, you look like a mermaid!'"

Gabrielle Union had previously opened up about her love for walking the red carpet at the Met Gala and working with designers to fashion something unique every year.

"I love that part," Union told PEOPLE. "I think it's nerve wracking for a lot of people, but when you really f*** with a designer and you really love leaning into their creativity and their interpretation of the theme and you are a conduit of somebody else's artistic freedom and expression that also matches your own, it's a f***ing awesome."

The actress also said that she likes to take her time on the red carpet, fully immersing herself in the essence of the moment.

"A lot of people want to rush through it, not me," Union told PEOPLE. "They literally are like, 'all right, Gab, move it up the stairs.' Because I love it. I love it. I absolutely love it."

Gabrielle Union attended the 2024 Met Gala with her husband Dwyane Wade, making their fifth appearance together at the annual event.