Watch: Anthony Edwards pulls out a move from his bag of tricks and nails a jumper on Bobby Portis during Team USA practice

One of the biggest names in Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the team's first day of practice, the high-scoring guard already set the tone and gets to work immediately.

Shown in the recent Team USA scrimmages, Edwards was seen bringing up the ball to half court, switching defenders on a pick and roll and crossing up the bigger Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks from the top of the elbow.

Edwards, who fell short of winning the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year to LaMelo Ball, is forecasted by many to be one of the potent scorers for Team USA.

After his third year in the NBA, Edwards was named to his first NBA All-Star Game after averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting a fair 37% from beyond the three-point line.

On the other hand, Bobby Portis has not played in an NBA All-Star Game but has been a reliable role player as a starter or even coming off the bench.

During the title run of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, he averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 66 regular season games. In the playoffs, he provided quality playing time with 18.3 minutes per game and contributed 8.8 points and 5 rebounds.

In the 2022 NBA season, Portis averaged almost a double-double with 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in 70 regular season games.

Anthony Edwards has to battle for a starting spot in Team USA

Coach Steve Kerr has a stacked young talent in Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and it seems, Anthony Edwards will have to earn his minutes and starting position according to The Athletic.

Hoop Herald @TheHoopHerald



20 3’s in a row before the camera cuts out pic.twitter.com/AAh8Xb1KQd Anthony Edwards is our daily reminder of how good NBA shooters are even when you don’t think of them as a shooter first20 3’s in a row before the camera cuts out

Among the considered locks for the starting lineup will be Jalen Brunson of the York Knicks who will be running the offense. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies will be the team's starting center with his ability to anchor the defense and Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets will help spread the floor with his shooting.

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans is considered the veteran of the team and is expected to be the main source of scoring in the starting lineup.

Battling for the final starting lineup spot along with Anthony Edwards will be Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

