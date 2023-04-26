Watch: Anthony Edwards' video of slamming employees with chair after losing Game 5 against Nuggets

Anthony Edwards had a great postseason despite the Minnesota Timberwolves being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in just five games. However, he expressed his frustration following the game by tossing a chair as he left the court on Tuesday.

Two Nuggets staff members were reportedly injured, according to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan, and he was cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault, according to TMZ Sports.

"After Tuesday's series loss, Anthony Edwards was seen picking up and swinging a chair. Two Nuggets employees were reportedly injured and looking to press charges, per @DenverSportsCom," The Sporting News tweeted.

Check out a video of Anthony Edwards tossing a chair below:

MadstrosityYT @MadstrosityYT Video shows Anthony Edwards throwing chair at security guard Video shows Anthony Edwards throwing chair at security guard https://t.co/jw8eFM2Ky4

The video follows Edwards and not the path of the chair, however.

Edwards was cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault for knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury. If convicted, the Timberwolves star faces up to 18 months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000. He is due to appear in court in June.

The Timberwolves released a statement on Wednesday, saying:

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Check out the Minnesota Timberwolves' statement below:

How did Anthony Edwards perform in 2022-2023?

Anthony Edwards had the best season of his young career in 2022-2023. The third-year guard was named an All-Star for the first time as he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

Edwards took his game to another level in the postseason. Despite the Minnesota Timberwolves being eliminated in five games, he had a strong series. Edwards averaged 31.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.8 spg and 2.0 bpg while shooting 48.2% from the field, 34.9% from 3-point range and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

While the Timberwolves have legitimate questions to answer this offseason, particularly pertaining to the frontcourt pairing of Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert, Edwards has established himself as a franchise cornerstone. At just 21 years old, it is likely that he is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

