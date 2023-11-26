Watch: Cavaliers celebrate hometown hero LeBron James’ scoring milestones in unique manner

The Cleveland Cavaliers feted their former leader LeBron James on Saturday for the various scoring milestones he has achieved throughout his career, including breaking the all-time scoring record earlier this year as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The tribute took place early in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ game against the visiting Lakers. During a break, a video was shown on the arena screen, detailing the different milestones he had while running the show in Cleveland.

Among those shown were the time he scored his first NBA bucket, his first in-game dunk with the team, the time he broke the team’s all-time scoring record, the time he reached 25,000 points, then 30,00 points, and when he became the NBA all-time scoring leader, but with the Lakers.

After the video was shown, Cleveland native LeBron James stood up and acknowledged the crowd.

LeBron James was selected first overall by the Cavaliers in the 2003 draft and had two tours of duty with the team. He left Cleveland in 2010 to go to the Miami Heat, where he won his first two NBA titles. He then went back to the Cavs in 2014, eventually fulfilling his goal of winning a championship with them in 2016. He has been with the Lakers since 2018, winning a title with the team in 2020.

In 11 seasons with Cleveland, he had a scoring average of 26.9 points.

LeBron James cherishes returns to Cleveland

LeBron James spent 11 of his now 21 years in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which is why he cherishes every moment he gets to visit and play the team that drafted him first overall in the 2003 draft.

He shared his sentiments about the Cavaliers last year when he was given a tribute by the team, saying:

“There’s always love coming back here. Obviously, the memories that I have here will never be forgotten. From the time I was drafted as an 18-year-old kid to the time I left, so the reception I got from the fans here, it’s mutual.”

While playing for the Cavaliers, James led the team to five NBA Finals appearances, winning once in 2016. He is the franchise all-time leader in points (23,119), rebounds (6,190), assists (6,228), and steals (1,376), among other key statistics.