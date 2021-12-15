Watch: Charles Barkley pulls off a hilarious impersonation of Inside the NBA co-host Shaquille O’Neal

In Tuesday's episode of NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley impersonates Shaquille O’Neal with a hilariously accurate rendition. Amongst the episode we see a few attempts at Chuck impersonating different accents at which he pretty well fails.

But as soon as Barkley is asked to do a Shaquille O’Neal impression he jumps into the role with utter commitment, nailing pretty accurately what Shaq would say.

You can see the cast eagerly awaiting to ask Charles to do the Shaq impression. His quick and witty reply reads as though he was equally as eager to deliver. It is fair to say that Chuck loves to pick on once enemy, now friend, Shaquille O'Neal.

Charles Barkley and his impersonation of Shaq

Amongst the other accents he pushes in this video, the Shaq "Big Diesel" impersonation stands out. Chuck attempts a few words in a Boston accent and it virtually sounds exactly like his usual vernacular. It was a funny attempt at a Boston accent. His Kenny Smith impression, on the other hand, has a little too much Barkley vocal in it to be convincing.

Charles Barkley is no rookie impersonating his friend Shaq, in fact he does it rather often. In an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2012, Chuck used his time on the air to imitate Shaquille O’Neal, in fact he does it rather often.

Joining Bill Hader and Kenan Tompson in parodying a segment of Inside the NBA, wherein lies many Shaq jokes. The cast even pokes fun at how often Charles Barkley and Shaquille go off on unnecessary tangents.

Charles Barkley impersonates Shaq on SNL in 2012

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, once enemies on the court, have been friends and co-hosts for quite some time now. Their antics on live television towards one another is always a comedy the audience is waiting to revel in, and the two never fail to deliver.

Charles' latest impersonation is just another on the long list of jokes these two have played on one another. It is enlightening to see their competitive rivalry is still alive and well - even if it is just for good humor.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar