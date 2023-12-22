Watch: Chet Holmgren pulls off a Kobe Bryant and LeBron James-esque self-alley oop off the board

Chet Holmgren sent the OKC Thunder crowd at Paycom Center into a frenzy after pulling off an unreal Kobe Bryant and LeBron James-esque self-alley oop during Thursday's game versus the LA Clippers. Holmgren displayed his elite offensive talent and quick decision-making after nearly losing his footing.

He got Ivica Zubac to bite on the pump fake, but the LA Clippers center was still in a good position to recover and contest Chet's jumper at the free-throw line. However, the 2024 Rookie of the Year favorite had other ideas. He got under Zubac and threw the ball off the backboard, grabbed the ball again before rocking the rim with a two-handed jam. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The move by Holmgren will remind fans of vintage Kobe Bryant and LeBron James moves off the backboard. Bryant used this more often than anyone to his advantage.

He didn't just use it to make shots off layups and dunks but also to recover from a contest and dish a dime to his teammates. James, meanwhile, used the move to slam home dunks like Holmgren did on that play.

Here are some clips of Kobe and LeBron pulling off this move:

Chet Holmgren and OKC dominate in-form LA Clippers

Chet Holmgren put up another excellent shift for the OKC Thunder in their massive win over the LA Clippers. Holmgren finished with an efficient 23-point outing on 9-of-11 shooting. He went 2-of-3 from 3 and made all three free throw attempts. Holmgren complimented his scoring effort with six rebounds and seven assists, committing only one turnover.

The LA Clippers came into this contest on the back of nine straight wins. The Thunder, on the other hand, had six wins in their last eight. They ensured to extend their winning streak to three games and defended homecourt with ease against a Kawhi Leonard-less team.

They still had to deal with the likes of Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, so it wasn't that easy of a game, either. Chet Holmgren had an efficient night, but so did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 38 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

The Thunder improved to 18-8 with the win, extending their advantage in second place in the Western Conference.