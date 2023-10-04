Watch: Denver Nuggets dazzle with unparalleled team chemistry as they gear up for title defense

The Denver Nuggets officially begin their NBA title retention bid later this month. But they are already training hard, working on, among other things, their team chemistry, which made them champions last season.

Preseason camp has begun at the Mile High City, and this early, the Nuggets are showing on-point rapport on the court.

In the video below, check out how Denver’s starters, led by two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic, fluidly rotate the ball to find the open man:

The Denver Nuggets enter the 2023-24 NBA season with a target on their backs. But the team said it is willing to put in the work and build on its championship conquest last time around.

Coach Mike Malone shared in an interview with Mile High Sports:

“Today is the start of a new season. A new challenge. We understand what’s at stake. We’re going to get everybody’s best 82 games this year.

"We have gone from being a team that’s hunting to now, we’re going to be the hunted. Hopefully our guys understand the responsibility that comes with being a defending champion. There can be no off-nights because we’re getting everybody’s best this year.”

The Denver Nuggets finished the regular season last year with the best record in the Western Conference at 53-29 to earn the top seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs out West.

They made short work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round, finishing the series in five games, 4-1. Denver then took on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals, where they used their size advantage to take the series in six, 4-2.

In the conference finals, the Denver Nuggets continued to be dominant, sweeping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 4-0, to make it to the NBA Finals.

In the Big Dance, Denver took on the surprising Miami Heat, the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The South Beach team gave its all in the series but could produce one victory against the formidable Nuggets crew as it went on to give its city its first-ever title.

Throughout their impressive run, Jokic was at the forefront, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.3 steals, while Jamal Murray had 20 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Providing solid support were Michael Porter Jr. (17.4 ppg and 5.5 rpg), Aaron Gordon (16.3 ppg and 6.6 rpg), Bruce Brown (11.5 ppg) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10.8 ppg and 1.5 spg).

Denver Nuggets roster heading into training camp for the 2023-24 NBA season

