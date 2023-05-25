Why is Jamal Murray called the Blue Arrow? Nickname of NBA star explored

Jamal Murray is having the best season of his NBA career. He's helped the Denver Nuggets advance to the NBA Finals and has a great chance to win his first championship ring.

The 6-foot-4 guard was drafted with the seventh pick in the 2016 NBA draft. While his rookie season wasn't impressive, Murray took a giant leap in his second year and has been a star player since then.

The Nuggets guard has had many big performances in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Due to this, many basketball fans have begun wondering about the origin of his "Blue Arrow" nickname.

Jamal Murray's "Blue Arrow" nickname originates from college

Before embarking on his NBA journey, Jamal Murray played basketball at Kentucky. The talented guard spent a single season with the Wildcats, averaging 20.0 points per game on 45.4% shooting.

The combo guard established himself as one of the most lethal scorers in college basketball. He was capable of knocking down long-range shots as well as attacking the rim, with both of these skills translating into the NBA.

Murray's percentage from the long range was 40.8%, which was very impressive.

Murray's impressive three-point shooting was the reason for his nickname. Many times after making a long-range shot, Murray would perform his bow-and-arrow celebration. He'd aim at his teammates on the bench, who'd then fall down in a dramatic fashion.

This became a signature celebration for Jamal Murray, who was then nicknamed "Blue Arrow." While the second part of the nickname is related to his celebration, the first part is about his team, the Kentucky Wildcats, and their dominant blue color.

Murray's sharpshooting skills helped the Wildcats achieve a 27-9 record. They entered the NCAA Tournament as a fourth seed, but were eliminated by No. 5 Indiana in the second round.

Blue Arrow has been fantastic so far in the playoffs (Image via Getty Images)

Murray's shooting skills have successfully translated into the NBA. He's converted 37.8% of his long-range shots in the professional basketball league, including 40.2% in the last two seasons.

The Denver Nuggets sharpshooter has made 39.8% of three-pointers in the playoffs and has been a huge reason for the team's success. He still uses his bow-and-arrow celebration and his fans are in love with it!

The Nuggets have advanced to the 2023 NBA Finals and will play either against the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. Murray's biggest success in the NBA was reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2020, but he has a chance to win it all this year.

