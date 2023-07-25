Watch: ESPN's 2012 commercial highlights the pains of being named "Michael Jordan"

Michael Jordan has been one of the most influential athletes in the history of American sports.

His sheer impact on and off the court was perfectly summed up in a promo by ESPN, which reflected the tribulations of sharing the same name as the basketball superstar.

Here's the video:

The 2012 ad features an ordinary-looking American male showing up in different settings. The man revealed his name to be Michael Jordan, which sets up the rest of the ad.

Having made reservations or placed orders under his own name, it's understandable why people were excited at first. However, the sight of someone who very evidently wasn't the NBA legend was quite a letdown.

The ad ends with a clip of the man being picked up from the airport. Needless to say, he was not the person the chauffer was expecting when he was told to pick up Michael Jordan.

The promo perfectly encapsulates the emotions of sports fans and the impact certain players have. Regardless of the setting, a player like Jordan enjoys celebrity status and garners sheer awe from the public, just with his name being mentioned.

In many ways, the title of the promo, "It's Not Crazy, It's Sports", looks justified.

Michael Jordan's claim to fame

The NBA legend probably has one of the most bulletproof resumes in basketball history. After being drafted in 1984, Michael Jordan went on to dominate the game like few else.

His impact as an offensive force saw him elevated to star status in his rookie season. While also considering that he was rocking a pair of new Nike's, Jordan was also making strides towards influencing changes in the footwear industry.

For all his offensive brilliance early on, Jordan was unable to make it past the old guard of superstars in the East in the playoffs. His chance eventually came in the 1991 playoffs. After winning his first title that season, Jordan finally went above and beyond.

After adding two more rings to his collection of silverware, the Bulls superstar suddenly announced his retirement to take up baseball in memory of his late father. However, the stint only lasted two years, and Jordan would eventually find himself back on the Bulls.

Jordan faced some short-term struggles on his return. It took one offseason for him and the Bulls to return to where they belonged, though. With another three-peat, he bagged six titles. With a Finals MVP in each win, he's undoubtedly one of the most successful players in NBA history.

