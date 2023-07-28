Watch: Four-time champ Steph Curry conquers the spice world and destroys the wings of death

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has racked up a ton of accolades over his 14-year NBA career. This includes winning four titles, two MVPs and being widely regarded as the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history.

However, Curry is known to be equally competitive off the court, whether it's on the golf course or during any other challenge or competition. The star point guard’s latest triumph? Taking down the wings of death on First We Feast's “Hot Ones.”

Curry appeared on this week’s episode of the popular YouTube show. The show features host Sean Evans asking celebrities in-depth questions while they eat a series of increasingly spicy chicken wings.

During the interview, Curry first spoke about how he wasn’t a fan of spicy food growing up. However, he said he later acquired a taste for spices after marrying his wife Ayesha Curry, who is a cooking TV personality and cookbook author.

“I learned pretty quickly, so now I'm more comfortable with it,” Curry said.

“But I don't want to talk myself up, knowing what's going on here.”

Despite his humble approach to taking on the spicy wings, Curry was able to make it through every wing, including the infamous “Last Dab.” For the Last Dab, he ended up accidentally pouring too much sauce on his wing. However, the Warriors star improvised and joked that he was ending the interview on a high note.

“Oh, shoot,” Curry said.

“Alright, whatever. I'm showing out today.”

Watch Steph Curry’s full Hot Ones interview below:

Steph Curry on earning Kobe Bryant’s approval during his rookie season

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

During his "Hot Ones" interview, Steph Curry spoke about a variety of topics from his golf game to his first time shooting a 3-pointer from 40 feet. The Warriors superstar also touched on one of his early interactions with late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during his rookie season (2009-10 NBA season).

Curry said that during a home game against the Lakers, he hit a tough shot, which earned him the approval of Bryant.

“My rookie year, we were playing the Lakers at home,” Curry said.

“He was on the bench, and I think we were getting beat at the time. ... I hit a leaner off the glass ... The camera locks in on him for some reason and he, like, points to or leans to the guy sitting next to him, one of his teammates, and kind of mouths like, ‘Man, he's nice.’ I'm like, ‘That's the dopest thing in the world.’”

