"Prettiest jump shot I've ever seen" - Steph Curry is a fan of Klay Thompson's 'textbook' shooting form

In 12 seasons played together, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are widely recognized as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. Nicknamed "The Splash Brothers," the dynamic tandem has accumulated an incredible career for themselves with the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout their success, a special bond has been formed between Curry and Thompson, to the point that they appreciate each other's game.

In a segment on First We Feast's "Hot Ones," Steph Curry talked about the beauty he sees in Klay Thompson's jump shot.

"Everybody shoots differently," Curry said, "like all the greatest shooters in the league, we all have different releases of different forms but Klay's is the one that if you just took a snapshot it's just right here, it's just extreme, it's pretty. I call it the prettiest jump shot I've ever seen."

Curry also added that if he were to find somebody that has never shot a basketball before, he would instantly put them in Klay Thompson's position. From the balance and the strength to the elegance of the release, Steph Curry sees poetry in motion whenever Thompson puts one up.

Despite being teammates, some would compare one to the other when it comes to being the better shooter.

In Steph Curry's case, he attempted his most number of 3-pointers during the 2020-21 season at 12.7 and shot 42.1% from that distance. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson attempted his most number of 3-pointers during the 2022-23 season at 10.6 and shot 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Both Curry and Thompson can shoot off the dribble, coming off a screen, off the catch and even from a moving position.

Despite the numbers and accolades leaning towards Steph Curry as the better shooter, it cannot be denied that both Warriors guards are two of the most elite marksmen in the sport's history.

Steph Curry's shape and stamina is an underrated part of his game, as mentioned by Reggie Miller in an interview

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

In a pivotal Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, Steph Curry was the biggest star, dropping 50 points at the King's home court.

Following the game, former NBA player Reggie Miller discussed the sensational performance on Peacock's "The Dan Patrick Show."

"If you look at his stat line," Miller said, "first of all, what's more impressive, which no one has talked about, the dude took 38 field goal attempts. He was 20-for-38. You don't understand how great of a shape you have to be in to sustain that."

Curry's movement is one of the many facets of his game that helped him become an elite shooter in the league. His constant motion from screen to screen and finally launching up a shot often gets overlooked because of his marksmanship.

Not many players in the league can sustain that throughout four quarters and even pull it off in an efficient shooting display.

