Watch: “Game OVER!!!!” - DJ Khaled reacts to Michael Jordan’s free-throw line jam at the 1988 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan is one of the best dunkers in NBA history, and his two NBA Dunk Contest championships can back that up. Rapper and music producer DJ Khaled, who will be part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend performing his music, took to Instagram to provide All-Star weekend highlights.

Watch his reaction to the Chicago Bulls legend's historic dunk, one of the best in the history of the contest:

Khaled provided his commentary by saying,

“Game OVER!!!! That’s it, no more dunk contest ever again. No more. MJ the greatest, don’t ever play yourself.”

Khaled became famous because of his music, but his rather hilarious or inspiring speeches over social media have also helped him rise to new heights with pop culture. Khaled added his flair and somewhat serious, somewhat funny spin and commentary to this iconic NBA moment. His reaction is excellent, and his eyes widen, almost as if he is seeing this dunk for the first time.

Jordan can be credited with making the dunk contest what it is today: must-watch television and one of the most significant parts of the All-Star weekend. With the All-Star weekend nearing, it makes sense that people would be looking over Jordan's historic moments.

Michael Jordan’s dunk contest history

Michael Jordan at a Charlotte Hornets game

Michael Jordan won two of the three NBA Dunk contests, winning back-to-back in 1987 and 1988, while losing in 1985 to Dominique Wilkins. Jordan is one of six NBA players who have won the dunk contest more than once.

Jordan was immediately one of the most athletic players in the NBA, putting up highlight dunks almost every night. His dunking ability quickly translated to the contest, jumping from the free-throw line twice to win his two trophies.

The dunk contest was relatively new. Jordan won the fourth and fifth dunk contests and was the first repeat and first back-to-back winner. Having Jordan, one of the league's best players just three years into his career, participate and be fabulous helped the contest gain notoriety quickly.

The contest is one of the most significant moments during All-Star weekend, including the game itself. A lot of that is due to how spectacular Jordan was and just being one of the most popular players in the league. Zach LaVine, another back-to-back winner, used Jordan’s free-throw line dunk in both of his victories.

As well as just being the most impactful NBA player, Jordan is also one of the most impactful dunkers in NBA history.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein