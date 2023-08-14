Watch: Generations collide as Kevin Durant and Chet Holmgren go head to head

Recently, Kevin Durant and Chet Holmgren engaged in a pick-up game, showcasing their skills on the court. Holmgren, who sat out the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, finally had the chance to go head-to-head against an NBA veteran. The young center from the OKC Thunder impressively held his own against Durant, matching his game during their joint workout session.

Observing Chet Holmgren's ability to keep up with Kevin Durant's caliber suggests that he's well-prepared for his impending NBA debut. Thunder fans have eagerly anticipated Holmgren's first appearance for some time now. It's important to acknowledge, though, that workout videos may not provide a completely accurate picture of a player's performance in the upcoming season.

Nevertheless, it's a great opportunity for Holmgren to work out with Durant. KD is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the hardwood. For the young center to match up against one of the most lethal veterans in the league today, he's surely going to pick up a lot of things that he could apply in his bag of tricks in the upcoming season.

Looking at Kevin Durant's career so far

Back in 2007, Kevin Durant was selected as the second overall pick by the OKC Thunder, who was then called the Seattle SuperSonics.

From the moment he stepped onto the professional stage, it was clear that Durant was a force to be reckoned with. His scoring prowess was unparalleled, a seamless fusion of silky jump shots, explosive drives to the basket, and an uncanny ability to rise above defenders.

Durant's tenure with the Thunder marked the initial chapter of his NBA journey. Grouped alongside fellow superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, Durant led the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, capturing hearts with his electrifying performances.

While the championship eluded them, Durant's impact was undeniable, earning him MVP honors and solidifying his status as one of the league's premier talents.

In 2016, KD made the decision to join the Golden State Warriors. This move shocked the NBA world, forming a super-team that would redefine basketball dynamics. Durant seamlessly integrated into the Warriors' system, his offensive brilliance complementing their existing firepower.

As a result, the Warriors won two consecutive NBA championships with KD by their side. The "Slim Reaper" also earned back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards in the process.

After his successful run with the Warriors, Kevin Durant has struggled to replicate all of his former glory. While he was able to team up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets, his newly formed superteam couldn't get the job done. The same can be said when KD made the decision to move to Phoenix.

However, this time around, the Phoenix Suns have a scarier lineup with the addition of Bradley Beal on their roster. Having that said, we could potentially see Durant's resurgence in the NBA this coming season.

