Watch: "He was Michael Jordan, I'm Kobe Bryant" - Throwback to 'Mamba' squashing comparisons between him and MJ after dropping 81 points vs Toronto Raptors, on this day 16 years ago

Sixteen years ago today, Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points, which is the second-highest points in a game any player in the NBA has ever had. Not even Michael Jordan reached that many points in a game and the comparisons between Bryant and Jordan continued to flow after the game.

The comparison between Bryant and Jordan has always been there. They are both shooting guards, elite scorers and defenders, elite competitors, winners, and two of the best players in NBA history.

Understandably, Bryant was getting a little tired of the comparisons, as that would put a lot of pressure on a player to live up to such a great player. After his 81-point game, Bryant was asked by reporters about the comparison and went on to say:

“There is no comparison. He’s Jordan, and I’m Kobe. I really wish people would stop trying to measure up what I do in comparison to what he has done. You know, just let what I do speak for itself.”

Even the two play in a similar style and often represent two of the best competitors in NBA history. Bryant still carved out his avenue in the NBA, which is different from Jordan, and he made his way.

Kobe Bryant’s 81 points versus Jordan’s 69

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan rank very high on the all-time scoring list in NBA history. Bryant retired with 33,643 total points in his career, right now the fourth-most in NBA history, and Jordan ended with 32,292 when he finally hung up his basketball shoes, now putting him in fifth place.

Bryant also beats out Jordan when comparing induvial points in a game. Bryant’s 81 points came against the Toronto Raptors, in which the Los Angeles Lakers won 122-104. Bryant would take 46 shots to reach his points total while playing in 42 minutes. It was an efficient game for Bryant to shoot 61% from the field and make 7-13 threes and 18-20 free throws. It was offensive domination, but he also added six rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Bryant reached his incredible scoring output in regular time, while Jordan’s game went into overtime for him to score 69 points. The Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 in a game in which Jordan had very little offensive help.

Only one other Bulls player was in double-digit scoring. It took Jordan 50 minutes and 37 shots to reach the most points he ever had in a game, shooting an efficient 62%, with 21 three throws. Jordan’s overall game was incredible, adding in 18 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

When comparing these two games, you need to consider the three-point line. Even though it was used in Jordan’s era of play, Bryant took seven more threes, which sure helped his scoring numbers. Both are two of the best scorers in NBA history, and both have put up some memorable nights for NBA fans.

