Watch: Ja Morant hits an unreal buzzer-beater at the end of halftime during the Grizzlies-Spurs game 

All-Star Ja Morant continued to thrive for the Memphis Grizzlies with a career-high 52-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs.

The third-year guard added some of the most incredible moments to his highlight reel on the night. That included dunk posters, mid-court jumpers, and an unreal buzzer-beater at the end of the first half.

With barely any time left on the clock, Morant hit a mid-range shot in the air after receiving a full-court inbounds pass from Steven Adams. Reviews suggested the ball went in with only 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Here's a clip of his possession uploaded by the NBA on Twitter:

NBA @NBA



He's up to 31 PTS on NBA League Pass: A second-look at Ja's incredible buzzer-beaterHe's up to 31 PTS on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream A second-look at Ja's incredible buzzer-beater 😵He's up to 31 PTS on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/Sm9nhvnsoQ

Ja Morant on a hot streak, produces back-to-back career-nights

Ja Morant has been on an absolute tear for the Memphis Grizzlies this year. He was also voted in as an All-Star starter for his performances and is rising in MVP discussions as well.

Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

The 22-year-old improved his game on both ends of the floor and has led the Grizzlies to the third seed in the stacked Western Conference with a 43-20 record.

Morant recorded one of the best calendar months of his career in February, averaging 30.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. He finished it on a high note, recording three 40-point outings in his last four outings.

The last two were his career-high performances. Ja Morant dropped 46 points in the 118-110 win over the Bulls on Saturday and followed it up with a 52-point showing against the San Antonio Spurs.

He shot 73.3% from the floor, converting all four of his three-pointers, and also recorded seven rebounds in a game that had a season's worth of highlights to look back at.

NBA @NBA



He went off for points putting on a show for the crowd in Memphis



52 PTS

22-30 FGM

7 REB

4 3PM Ja Morant's highlights from tonight are straight out of a video-game!He went off forpoints putting on a show for the crowd in Memphis #GrindCity 52 PTS22-30 FGM7 REB4 3PM Ja Morant's highlights from tonight are straight out of a video-game!He went off for 5️⃣2️⃣ points putting on a show for the crowd in Memphis #GrindCity🔥 52 PTS🔥 22-30 FGM🔥 7 REB🔥 4 3PM https://t.co/u0Hw3jdDMS

The Memphis Grizzlies have a legitimate shot at finishing as the first seed in the Western Conference this season.

They are six games behind the leaders, the Phoenix Suns, who will likely have to play without Chris Paul for the remainder of the regular season, and two behind the struggling Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant will be the key for that to happen. He has already achieved plenty of unthinkable feats with this young Grizzlies team, so it wouldn't be ideal to count them out to end the season as the best team in the West.

