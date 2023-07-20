Watch - Jalen Brunson pulls off buttery smooth Eurostep at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will represent Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. However, it won’t be Brunson’s first time on the international stage.

He also competed with Team USA as a teenager at the 2014 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship and the 2015 FIBA Under-19 World Championship.

At the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship, Brunson led the United States to the gold medal, with the team finishing with a perfect 7-0 record. He was named MVP of the tournament after posting averages of 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Throughout the competition, the star point guard had several signature moments, including a game-high 30-point performance in the semifinals against Greece. He also completed some impressive highlight plays, including a silky-smooth Eurostep against Croatia in the group stages of the tournament.

Watch Brunson’s Eurostep below:

Jalen Brunson at the 2015 FIBA World Cup

Steve Kerr anticipates big role for Jalen Brunson at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Team USA was upset in the quarterfinals by France at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and has a prime opportunity to redeem itself this year.

The U.S. has selected a very talented roster for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, consisting of current and up-and-coming stars. This includes NBA All-Stars such as Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr.

However, according to Team USA coach Steve Kerr, Jalen Brunson may be the player he relies on most due to his international experience and play style.

“I will definitely go into this with a vision of Jalen Brunson taking on a pretty big role, given the way he plays, his success at the FIBA level in past tournaments,” Kerr said.

The Golden State Warriors coach later added that defensive versatility and playmaking are crucial when it comes to FIBA competitions.

“What you look for in FIBA is versatility,” Kerr said.

“You want size defensively and the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers.”

Most would agree that Brunson and Haliburton are by far the best playmakers on this year’s Team USA roster. The former also has the size and toughness to hold his own against bigger guards. So it looks like Kerr will be depending heavily on the New York Knicks star come the tip-off of the tournament next month.

Brunson averaged 24.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.2 apg, 0.9 spg and 2.0 3pg on 49.1% shooting over 68 games with the Knicks last season.

