Watch: James Harden gives Victor Wembanyama another 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

James Harden was at it again, giving rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama another 'Welcome to the NBA' moment. It took place in the Los Angeles Clippers’ second showdown in as many games against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Early in the opening quarter of their clash at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Wembanyama found himself guarding Harden at the elbow. ‘The Beard’ put on the moves on "Wemby", who had trouble keeping in step before being burned with a pull-up jumper by the Clippers star.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The play was similar to what Harden did in their first encounter on Monday also in San Antonio, where he put the French big man on skates with his dribbling wizardry, culminating with a nifty floater. The Clippers ran away with a 124-99 victory in that game.

Heading into Wednesday’s contest, James Harden had averages of 16 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32 minutes of play. The Clippers (5-7) had lost five straight games upon Harden’s arrival but have won their last two since.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama continues to pace the Spurs (3-11) with norms of 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and a steal in 14 games so far. San Antonio, however, has been on a major skid of late losing nine straight.

James Harden savors first win as an LA Clipper

James Harden’s journey with the Los Angeles Clippers got off to a rough start, with the team losing five straight games. That is why when they finally notched their first win with "The Beard" in tow, the one-time NBA MVP drew a lot of satisfaction from it.

The win came on Nov. 17 at home at the expense of the Houston Rockets, 106-100, in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. Harden played a pivotal role in the win, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He also drained a four-point play in the final seconds to ice the game in their favor.

Following the victory, the 10-time NBA All-Star expressed relief and satisfaction, he also highlighted that he was already close to being in good fighting condition:

“I’m getting real close. I’m getting close to myself, every game I feel like I’m improving,” Harden said as per ESPN.

The LA Clippers followed it with another victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, 124-99. They currently hold a 5-7 record, sitting fifth in the Pacific Division.

In the current matchup between the two sides on Wednesday night, the Clippers held a 54-48 advantage at the half.