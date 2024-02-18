WATCH: Jaylen Brown's Kai Cenat selfie dunk faces fans' wrath with merciless boos during NBA Dunk Contest

NBA fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, Indiana, present for the All-Star skills competition gave it to Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown for what they deemed to be his underwhelming performance in the AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

The three-time NBA All-Star, who will be in action in the Midseason Classic on Sunday, was among the four contestants for the dunk contest, joining Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks’ Jacob Toppin and G-League player and defending champion Mac McClung.

Jaylen Brown tried to be creative with his dunks but not everyone in the venue was impressed, with some expresing their displeasure by booing.

One particular instance was on his second dunk in the elimination round, where he brought out teammate Jayson Tatum and YouTube star Cai Cenat. Tatum fed Brown a lob while he jumped over Cenat who was seated on a chair in front of the rim and taking a selfie with his phone. He tried to mimic former Celtics star and slam dunk champion Dee Brown by covering his eyes.

He made the dunk but was not able to execute it the way it was supposed to, particularly in covering his eyes which came a tad too late. And fans in the arena let him know.

Watch the dunk below:

Interestingly, said dunk earned him a spot in the finals against McClung. He, however, fell short in the championship round, with the defending champion scoring 98.8 points for his two dunks, a point more than Jaylen Brown, to retain his title.

Jaylen Brown felt he needed to join the slam dunk contest

While he lost the slam dunk contest, Jaylen Brown couldn't have cared less about it. What was it important for him was to be able to compete in the contest, which he always wanted to do growing up.

Speaking on NBA TV ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, the former third overall pick shared that now was the right time for him to tick off one of the items in his bucket list, saying:

"I feel like I'm in my athletic prime. I felt when it comes to dunking, it’s an art form. That’s something I love to do, the art of dunking on somebody … At one point in my career, I thought I wanted to do it and I think now is a good time.”

The Boston star was the first Celtic to participate in the event since Gerald Green in 2007.

He is set to see action on Sunday on the All-Star Game, joining teammate Jayson Tatum in representing in Beantown.