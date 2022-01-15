Watch: Jimmy Butler scores a 50 point double-double for the Chicago Bulls, becomes the second player after Michael Jordan in franchise history to achieve that feat, on this day 6 years ago

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has been a sensation in the NBA throughout his 10-year career. The veteran wingman had one of his most dominating performances on this day six years ago.

During his time with the Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler played some of his best basketball. Although that did not lead to success in the playoffs, he established himself as an elite two-way threat.

On this day in 2006, Butler led the Bulls to a 115-111 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, who had mustered only four wins in 40 games. The Bulls were expected to win, but Butler made headlines with his performance.

Jimmy Buckets finished the game with 53 points, ten rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He was scoring at will from all areas of the field, shooting 50% from the field on 30 attempts.

It was one of two 50-point double-doubles he recorded during his time with the franchise, joining Michael Jordan on the exclusive list of Bulls players with 50-point double-doubles. To date, no other Bulls play has achieved such a feat.

After spending six seasons with the Bulls, Butler has since moved around the league in search of a championship. He played for the Sixers and Minnesota Timberwolves before ending up in Miami.

How has Jimmy Butler performed so far this season?

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat

Winning an NBA championship is significantly dependent on how Butler performs. Although the Bulls have been riddled with injuries, Butler has had an up-and-down season and has not often been the best player on the floor.

Regardless of how things are right now, Butler deserves huge praise for leading the team to the NBA Finals in his first season. He joined the Heat in the 2019 offseason and had a decent shot at winning his first title but failed to overcome LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the Orlando bubble.

Butler is currently listed as questionable on the injury report due to an ankle injury. He has missed 18 games this season, but the Heat have fared well without him. They currently sit second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-15 record.

In the 2021 playoffs, the Heat were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks mainly because Butler struggled from the field. To remedy that, the front office brought in elite talent on both ends of the floor, such as Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, increasing their chances of making a deep run in the 2022 playoffs. Nonetheless, they would need Butler to be at his best to have any chance of success.

So far this season, Butler is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 50% from the field.

