Watch: Klay Thompson performs team drills post the Golden State Warriors' practice session

Klay Thompson is recovering well ahead of the stipulated time.

The Golden State Warriors' fans were elated when they saw Stephen Curry take the court against the Toronto Raptors yesterday. It was perhaps the only moment of the season when fans of the Warriors have truly rejoiced.

However, the team's other prolific shooter, Klay Thompson, is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during Game 6 of the NBA finals last year.

According to the latest updates, Thompson has been recovering very well and was seen as a part of the team drills for the first time this season post the Warriors' practice session.

Watch the highlights of the drills below as posted by Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Klay Thompson part of team drills post practice today. First time we’ve seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/meyA5gRgqj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

The Golden State Warriors sit on the last place in the West this season with a record of 14-49. They have not been able to make anything of the season, and their dropping TV ratings are one of the proofs of it.

The only notable move that the Warriors executed this season was the trade for Andrew Wiggins in exchange for D'Angelo Russell. Wiggins has been playing decently for them, averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game in the 10 games that he has played.

The Warriors lost to the Raptors in the last game and will play the Philadelphia 76ers in their next one.