Watch: Kobe Bryant with an historic 81-point performance vs the Toronto Raptors, outscores the Raports 55-41 in the 2nd half, on this day 16 years ago

Kobe Bryant is currently ranked fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring leaderboard with 33,643 points. On this day 16 years ago, he scored 81 of those points in a game featuring the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Bryant's heroics helped the Lakers overturn a 18-point halftime deficit to win the game 122-104 with teammates Kwame Brown, Lamar Odom, Chris Mihm and Smush Parker combining for 36 points. He completely took over the game and single-handedly outscored the Raptors, with Chris Bosh, Jalen Rose, Mike James, Morris Peterson and Matt Boner in the starting lineup, 55-41 in the second half.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



By Quarter: 14, 12, 27, 28

ONLY 18 PTS on Jalen Rose

Lakers down by 18 in the 2nd half

HE outscored TOR 55-41 in 2nd half

Lakers won by 18!



Here’s the late great Stuart Scott with the highlights 16 years ago today, KOBE BRYANT's 81-point masterpieceBy Quarter: 14, 12, 27, 28ONLY 18 PTS on Jalen RoseLakers down by 18 in the 2nd halfHE outscored TOR 55-41 in 2nd halfLakers won by 18!Here’s the late great Stuart Scott with the highlights 16 years ago today, KOBE BRYANT's 81-point masterpiece 🐍 By Quarter: 14, 12, 27, 28ONLY 18 PTS on Jalen RoseLakers down by 18 in the 2nd halfHE outscored TOR 55-41 in 2nd halfLakers won by 18!Here’s the late great Stuart Scott with the highlights https://t.co/XV0WxSpuRz

Added to his scoring were six rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block. He shot 60.9% from the field on 46 attempts and knocked down seven three-pointers in 13 tries.

It was one of the masterpieces in basketball history and will be remembered for a long time. Kobe Bryant's 81 points is the closest anyone has come to reaching Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game.

In 1962, the big man scored 100 of the Philadelphia Warriors' 169 points in the victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Big Dipper holds the record for the most points in a single game to date, and Kobe was only 19 points shy of reaching that milestone. Perhaps he could have if he had played every minute of the game like Wilt.

To date, the 2005-06 season remains Kobe Bryant's best scoring campaign. He averaged 35.4 points, winning his first of two consecutive scoring titles.

It could be argued that Shaquille O'Neal's absence inspired Bryant's takeover that season. It was the second season without Big Diesel and having missed the playoffs the previous season, Kobe had to show that he could carry the team without Shaq. Despite his brilliance, the team did not go past the first round in the playoffs.

Kobe Bryant is one of the best scorers in NBA history

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Upon retirement, Kobe Bryant was the third-best scorer in NBA history behind Utah Jazz Karl Malone and ahead of the legendary Michael Jordan. But LeBron James overtook him in January 2020 and could surpass Malone's tally before the end of the 2021-22 season.

Nonetheless, that does not take away from how great Kobe was. The Mamba mentality is the closest we came to seeing a player be as competitive as MJ was. Kobe did it all for his team, playing through some of the most dreaded injuries just to help his team win and bring smiles to the faces of those who came to see him play.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



(via Seven years ago today, Kobe Bryant tore his rotator cuff in his right shoulder and decided to play the rest of the game with his left hand.(via @NBA Seven years ago today, Kobe Bryant tore his rotator cuff in his right shoulder and decided to play the rest of the game with his left hand.(via @NBA) https://t.co/zo0B5PvP6j

Also Read Article Continues below

Over the course of his 20-year career, the Lakers legend won five championships, made 18 All-Star appearances and won two Finals MVP awards. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, and his jersey numbers (8 and 24) hang in Crypto.com Arena rafters.

Edited by Arnav