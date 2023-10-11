Watch: LeBron James once had comical moment with Bill Hader in $35,000,000 budget movie 'Trainwreck'

Aside from playing in the NBA, LeBron James has also featured in Hollywood movies, either as an executive producer or actor. Back in 2015, he starred in a $35 million budget movie called "Trainwreck" and had a funny segment with co-star Bill Hader.

James, who plays himself in the movie, tries to give some advice to Hader (who plays sports doctor Aaron Conners) about his sex life and how he can become the best version of himself. To do so, he makes comparisons to his playing career with the Miami Heat and how he elevated his game and won back-to-back championships (2012, 2013).

James then talks about his time in Cleveland, having high praise for his hometown. Conners then says that it's better in Miami than Cleveland and adds that LeBron's advice doesn't help him a lot.

James offers a hilarious moment, as he wants to split the bill with Conners, who wants him to pay. James then can't find his wallet, so the sports doctor pays the bill. Here is LeBron James' funny segment in the movie:

Which Hollywood movies and series have LeBron James appeared in?

"Trainwreck" was released in 2015, six years after James' previous appearance in a movie.

The LA Lakers superstar had a role in the HBO series "Entourage" (2009) and a YouTube series named "The LeBrons" (2011-2014). Similarly, he lent his voice to the famous animation series "Spongebob Squarepants" (2009) and appeared in the documentary "More than A Game" (2008).

LeBron James starred in the sequel of Space Jam (2021), the famous movie that Michael Jordan starred in in the mid-90s. Fellow NBA superstars Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis also appeared in the movie.

LeBron James during Lakers' Media Day

At the same time, the four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader has been an executive producer in several series and documentaries. These include the "Shut up and Dribble" documentary and the CNBC series "Cleveland Hustles."

James is also part of "The Shop," where he and his business partner Maverick Carter welcome guests to discuss various topics from football to politics and entertainment.

LeBron James and the rest of "The Shop" crew are preparing for the premiere of the second season of "TNF in The Shop," which will begin on Thursday, October 12 on Amazon.

The four-time NBA champion is now shifting his attention to the 2023-24 NBA season, which will be his 21st year in the league. He has dedicated it to his son Bronny, who is recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered in late July, and is getting closer to his return to the floor for USC.