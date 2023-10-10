“A storm is coming”: LeBron James hints at Bronny James return as stunning USC photoshoot goes viral

LeBron James hinted at his son Bronny James' return to the floor after the cardiac arrest he suffered in late July. The four-time NBA champion took to Instagram and posted a story with his son in a University of South California uniform with the caption "A storm is coming. H.I.M".

For his part, Bronny James reposted his father's story, affirming that he is getting closer to playing basketball again. As confirmed by his father, Bronny had surgery after suffering the cardiac arrest, with recovery going as planned. However, there is currently no official schedule indicating when he'll resume practicing and competing with USC.

Bronny James LeBron James story

USC coach Andy Enfield shared his thoughts a couple of weeks ago via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN -

"Bronny's doing very well. But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him,"

He further added -

"He's around when he can be. And he's getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."

So far, the plan for Bronny James is to spend the 2023-24 season with USC and play collegiate basketball for one year before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron James dedicates Year 21 in the NBA to his son Bronny

LeBron James spoke with reporters during the LA Lakers' Media Day last week and provided an update on his son Bronny's health. James was happy that his son was recovering well from the cardiac arrest and revealed that he was dedicating his 21st year in the league to Bronny.

LeBron James told reporters, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic -

"The only thing in life that matters is your family.....Bronny is doing extremely well. He’s began his rehab to get back on the floor this season. We’re happy to see where he is and what his future still has in store for him."...

LeBron has also made his intentions clear that he wants to join the team that Bronny James will play for and spend the season in the same team with his son before retiring. Barring any setbacks, this should happen next year.

For the time being, he is focused on the start of the season with the Lakers and made his preseason debut Monday vs the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron James played just 14 minutes, with the franchise being willing to manage his minutes this season

As per the statement made by Lakers coach Darvin Ham to the media via Silver Screen and Ro -

"Now that we have, top to bottom, what we feel like is a highly, highly balanced, skilled, athletic, younger team of guys that have logged a ton of NBA minutes, we can surround both he and AD with these players who are coming in eager to contribute, eager to show that they can impact winning,"

He also shared -

"That’s going to allow us to be able to be more efficient with his game-to-game minutes, the big picture, month-to-month, different sections of the calendar."

LeBron James and the Lakers will kick off the regular season with a road game vs the reigning champions Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, October 24.