“Only thing that matters is family”: LeBron James dedicates 21st season to son Bronny after USC freshman survives cardiac arrest

LeBron James is preparing for Year 21 in the NBA, and it looks like he has extra motivation. The LA Lakers superstar has dedicated this season to his son Bronny, who is recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered this summer while practicing at USC facilities.

Bronny, who will return to the floor once his recovery is complete, is expected to play one season with the University of South California before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.

"The only thing in life that matters is your family," LeBron James told reporters during the Lakers' media day on Monday, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "Bronny is doing extremely well. He’s began his rehab to get back on the floor this season. We’re happy to see where he is and what his future still has in store for him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The four-time champion has shared his willingness to play on the same team with his son before retiring from basketball. This could take place next year.

LeBron James addresses right tendon injury heading into Year 21

LeBron James had to play through a right foot tendon injury in the final part of the regular season and the playoffs. He didn't miss time because of it but didn't rule out the possibility of surgery during the NBA offseason.

Surgery never happened. James followed a conservative therapy, with his foot responding well during offseason training, as the "King" told the media:

"I pretty much tore the whole tendon in my right foot."

Expand Tweet

LeBron James is expected to have a lot of playing time, even though the team wants to be cautious with his condition. Lakers general Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham talked with the media last week and referred to LeBron James' training.

"It's staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he's a rookie," Pelinka said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "He's been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player.

"Any team LeBron's played for, it's been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone."

"Bron, he does a great job taking care of himself. The team that's around him now, the pieces that we have in place, those guys are going to step up and do a lot of heavy lifting early," Ham said, via the ESPN insider.

LeBron James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last season, appearing in 55 regular-season games. He helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020, while spending 35.5 minutes per game on the floor.

This year, the team will look to be more cautious with his minutes, as the Lakers have created a talented and deep roster that can help James manage his minutes. The 17-time champions open their season with a road game against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24.