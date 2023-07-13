Watch - Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson revel in an Italian paradise as basketball royalty enjoy their vacation

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson have long retired from the NBA. The two legendary former basketball players, however, still connect from time to time.

The LA Lakers icon posted this, reminding fans of how close they’ve become over the years:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson had this to say about the occasion:

"Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!

AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer."

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IQe05NkutC

Johnson has been touring Europe over the past few weeks. He has a few of his highlights on social media along with his wife, Cookie, and some of his friends, including actor Samuel Jackson.

Michael Jordan’s appearance, though, was quite a surprise. “His Airness” had his hands full leading into the 2023 NBA Draft. Although he has reportedly sold his majority ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, he still had some unfinished business to do.

Jordan was also spotted at some events in the US. He probably had work to put in concerning the Hornets’ Summer League campaign in Las Vegas.

But, with summer league almost over, Michael Jordan must have found the time to fly across the Atlantic to meet up with Magic Johnson.

One of Michael Jordan’s signature moments in the NBA Finals was partially due to Magic Johnson

After beating Magic Johnson’s LA Lakers in 1991 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first championship, Michael Jordan was on top of the NBA. He was unquestionably the king of the biggest and best basketball league in the world.

The next question for Michael Jordan to answer was whether he can carry the Bulls to back-to-back championships. In 1992, Chicago’s opponents were the Portland Trail Blazers led by Clyde Drexler.

Jordan already had something against the Blazers as they passed him over in the 1984 NBA Draft for Sam Bowie. Portland’s biggest reason for not drafting “Air Jordan” was the presence of another high-flying shooting guard named Drexler.

Magic Johnson only added to the fire. “Junior” narrated a story about why Jordan was so hot in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals (via Scoop Robinson):

"Okay, The night before he hit all of them threes against Portland, we’re playing bid whist [a classic card game] at his house. His dad and I, we bust him up, we tore him up, I’m running six nose and five specials on Michael [Jordan].

"So we play and I say: ‘Michael I gotta go home, you’ve got a game. Because remember, I’m working for NBC at that game, so I’m coming [to] the game. He said, ‘Nah MJ [Magic Johnson],' because Mike was just so competitive. When he loses, he don’t want you to leave."

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB



Magic Johnson told me that MJ took that personally & took it out on the Portland Trail Blazers by hitting six 3-pointers.







PRESS… Michael Jordan’s shoulder shrug game was caused by Magic Johnson after the Lakers legend kicked MJ's ass in a card game the night before.Magic Johnson told me that MJ took that personally & took it out on the Portland Trail Blazers by hitting six 3-pointers.PRESS… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Michael Jordan’s shoulder shrug game was caused by Magic Johnson after the Lakers legend kicked MJ's ass in a card game the night before.Magic Johnson told me that MJ took that personally & took it out on the Portland Trail Blazers by hitting six 3-pointers. 👀▶️ PRESS… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fuszqifemP

Johnson added:

"So we play and I say, 'No, I’m going home to the hotel.' Remember, he made four, five [three-point shots] in a row. When he made that last one, he turned to the scorers' table — he was turning to me.

“He was so hot that night. He owed me a lot. Because I’m the one he was mad at, that’s why he took it out on [Portland All-Star swingman] Clyde Drexler the next day."

More than 30 years after “The Shrug,” Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson may have reminisced about that iconic basketball moment. Jordan, though, may still be seething with the way he lost that card game.

NBA History @NBAHistory



Michael Jordan hits 6 threes in the 1st half of Game 1 of the 1992 Finals, scoring 35 points by halftime!



#NBAVault Today in history, June 3rd 1992: The Shrug.Michael Jordan hits 6 threes in the 1st half of Game 1 of the 1992 Finals, scoring 35 points by halftime! Today in history, June 3rd 1992: The Shrug.Michael Jordan hits 6 threes in the 1st half of Game 1 of the 1992 Finals, scoring 35 points by halftime!#NBAVault https://t.co/wZXup7J3ur

What a way to relive those days under the Italian skies while surrounded by friends and family.

Also read: What did Magic Johnson say about his friendship with Michael Jordan?

Poll : 0 votes